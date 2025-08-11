Iran Secretly Hides Nuclear Scientists After Deadly Israeli Strikes – What Are They Planning Next?

In the aftermath of a 12-day conflict in June that claimed the lives of at least 14 top Iranian nuclear scientists in Israeli strikes, Iran has moved its remaining key nuclear researchers into deep hiding, The Telegraph reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.

Iran Relocates Nuclear Scientists to Secure Locations

According to the official, over 15 leading scientists who survived the attacks have been withdrawn from their homes and academic positions. They are now concealed in highly secure sites either within Tehran or along the northern coast of the country.

The official added that Iranian universities have also taken significant precautions, reportedly replacing atomic experts involved in the nuclear program with personnel who have no links to the project. This move comes after several university buildings, where some of the targeted scientists were based, sustained damage in Israeli airstrikes during the hostilities.

Israel Has Warned Surviving Nuclear Scientists Are Still Targets

Despite the relocation efforts, Israeli intelligence experts warn that those scientists who remain involved in Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain in grave danger.

Danny Citrinowicz, former head of the Iranian strategic desk at Israel’s Defense Intelligence Agency, told The Telegraph,

“those who are left will be at the forefront of any Iranian attempt to reach a nuclear bomb, hence they will automatically become targets for Israel as Israel has shown in the past.”

He added, “I have no doubt about it. Any scientist that deals with the nuclear issue will be eliminated or will be threatened with elimination.”

Iran Nuclear Scientists Who Are Potential Targets

The Israeli side is believed to have compiled a comprehensive list of approximately 100 Iranian scientists considered potential targets in its ongoing effort to derail Tehran’s nuclear program.

At least 14 of Iran’s top atomic experts were killed during the June conflict, with Israel accusing them of direct involvement in developing highly enriched uranium, which Israel claims would be used for nuclear weapons.

Among the deceased were Fereidoun Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, who led the Islamic Azad University in Tehran.

