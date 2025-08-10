LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Detains 20 Alleged Mossad Operatives in Major Security Shakeup

Iran Detains 20 Alleged Mossad Operatives in Major Security Shakeup

Iran has arrested 20 suspected Mossad agents and warned no leniency will be shown. Some suspects have been released as investigations continue. Executions of alleged spies have risen sharply following Israeli air strikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks in June.

Iran declared that no mercy will be granted to the alleged spies
Iran declared that no mercy will be granted to the alleged spies

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 02:43:00 IST

Iran has detained 20 people it claims were working for Israel’s Mossad spy agency in the past few months, the judiciary declared Saturday, and stated that no leniency would be shown to the accused and they would be made “an example.”

The announcement came days after Iran executed nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi on Wednesday. Vadi was convicted of spying for Israel and passing information about another nuclear scientist killed during Israeli air strikes on Iran in June, state media reported.

An Iranian Scientist Was Hanged Few Days Ago for Spying

Reports said that Vadi was an employee in one of Iran’s “important and sensitive organizations,” and he was accused of committing “a wide range of crimes” that endangered both internal and external national security. Allegedly, his actions caused “severe disruption to public order,” media reports had said.

Local reports also stated that Vadi was recruited by Mossad through online channels and had met Israeli agents on five different occasions in Vienna, Austria.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangiri told reporters in Tehran that charges against some of the 20 suspects had been dropped and those individuals were released, though he did not specify how many. “The judiciary will show no leniency toward spies and agents of the Zionist regime and, with firm rulings, will make an example of them all,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Iranian media. He added that full details would be disclosed once investigations were complete.

Iran Seeks to Eliminate Spies Following Israeli Strikes in 12-Day Clash

The hanging of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel has risen sharply, as eight individuals have been executed in the past few months.

In June, Israel launched 12 days of air strikes on Iran, targeting top generals, nuclear scientists, nuclear facilities, and residential neighborhoods. Iran responded with missile and drone barrages on Israel.

According to rights group HRANA, the Israeli attacks killed 1,190 people in Iran, including 436 civilians and 435 security personnel. Israel said 28 people were killed in Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

Also Read: How Years of Secret Spy Missions and a Stolen Archive Led to Israel’s Massive Strike on Iran

iran

