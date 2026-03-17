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Home > World News > ‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

Joseph Kent resigns as Trump's top counterterrorism chief, cites no Iran threat, Israel lobby pressure, intelligence shocked, Tulsi Gabbard.

Joseph Kent, head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, resigned. (Photo: X, Canva)
Joseph Kent, head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, resigned. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 17, 2026 20:51:24 IST

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‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

Joseph Kent, head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking official in President Donald Trump’s administration to step down over the war in Iran.

In a letter to Trump posted on X, Kent stated that he could not support the ongoing conflict, insisting that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States and claiming the war was initiated due to pressure from Israel and its influential lobby.

Some experts have said an imminent threat would be required for the United States to launch a war under current law.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond.

Intelligence officials were caught off guard by the news.

Kent is close with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept a low profile since the Iran war began.

Gabbard has not issued any public statements and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American soldiers killed earlier this month during the conflict with Iran.

(With Reuters Inputs)

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First published on: Mar 17, 2026 8:50 PM IST
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Tags: home-hero-pos-6iran warisraelJoseph KentNational Counterterrorism Centertrump

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‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

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‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

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‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War
‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War
‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War
‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

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