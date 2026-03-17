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Home > World News > What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

El Niño is a climate pattern where warm water spreads across the Pacific Ocean, disrupting global weather. It can cause heatwaves, droughts, storms, and heavy rainfall in different parts of the world

What is El Nino? (Image: AI generated)
What is El Nino? (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 17, 2026 19:28:17 IST

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What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

According to global climatologists, an extremely powerful climate cycle called El Nino will re-emerge in 2026, causing worldwide disruptions in weather and climate from extreme heat to variations in rainfall throughout the globe. El Nino helps create seasonal instability through abnormal changes to Earth’s temperature and affects millions of people. Scientists, following a series of record global temperatures, now warn that El Nino will again disrupt the climate at a global scale.

What Is El Nino? How Does It Work?

El Nino is an episodic naturally occurring climate cycle associated with the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, constituting part of a larger episodic climate cyclical phenomenon called El Nino and La Nina. The El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern changes approximately every four to seven years and is one of the largest drivers of weather patterns throughout the globe.

During El Nino, warm water is carried eastward across the Pacific Ocean. The resulting weak wind patterns and changes to heat and moisture movement around the globe disrupt weather patterns and create abnormal weather patterns, such as flooding and/or heavy rains in some parts of the world and drought and/or heat waves in others.

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How does El Nino affect global weather?

The temperature of the oceans contains a large amount of heat, and because of this, even small changes in ocean temperature can produce major impacts on global weather patterns. El Nino events have been documented to “throw weather patterns all over the world out of whack”, resulting in both unusual and sometimes extreme global weather conditions.

For example, a country such as India may experience weakened monsoons, while areas of North America and South America will receive more rain than usual. Conversely, Australia and Southeast Asia will tend to have hotter and drier than normal conditions. Researchers also link the El Nino phenomenon to contributing to increases in global temperature as the warm water in the oceans is released into the atmosphere.

What can we expect to happen during 2026?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recently reported predicting the development of El Nino will likely occur during summer 2026 and could last until the end of 2026 with a one-in-three chance of becoming a strong occurrence. Forecasts for the development of El Nino suggest it will develop between the months of May and July and may become more intense in the latter part of 2026.

Historically, the El Nino phenomenon has produced significant impacts on global weather, as evidenced by the El Nino occurrences in 2014 through 2016 and 2023 to 2024, both of which contributed to record global average temperatures and extreme climate-related events globally.

Scientists warn that El Nino is becoming more intense in a warming world. Rising global temperatures may amplify its effects, leading to stronger heatwaves, droughts, and floods.

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First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:28 PM IST
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What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

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What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

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What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide
What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide
What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide
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