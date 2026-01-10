Iran Protests Escalate as Security Forces Crack Down on Demonstrators

The protests against the Iranian government, which are already in their 13th day as of January 10, 2026, have taken the form of a massive wave of discontent that has spread to many cities, accompanied by a brutal reaction from the security forces. As a result, there are reports of at least 45 deaths and over 2,000 people being arrested. The protests began on December 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, gradually spreading to other cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Ilam, and beyond. Factors that ignited the protests are the economic situation, the real halving, and the inflation rate of 42%.

Violent Suppression

Security forces, which included the Revolutionary Guard and militia forces, executed the plan of government to kill the demonstrators. Their methods were: shooting with rifles (including children), using shotgun pellets (including children), using tear gas, and beatings. A total of 27-45 civilians were killed in 13 cities. The raids on hospitals (e.g., Ilam’s Imam Khomeini) were so brutal that the security agents even fired pellets inside the hospital, targeting the injured protesters. On January 8, the authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout, shutting down phone networks to prevent the filming of the burning of police posts and clashes.

Khamenei’s Defiance

Denying the possibility of “rioters,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised no mercy and compared those modern “tyrants” to past ones while also refusing Trump’s support for the demonstrators. The judicial head made a mess of a promise to the public when he spoke of “decisive” punishment; state media continues to report that the crowds are “terrorists,” while there are also stories of security deaths, including that of a prosecutor in Esfarayen.

Protester Resilience

The bravest of the undeterred protestors continued to shout their slogans loudly, and even burned the Basij base in Malekshahi and had confrontations with the security forces in Kermanshah, Lorestan. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have condemned the mass arbitrary detention of children as young as 14, the risks of torture, and the practice of enforced disappearance. The United Nations has been alerted to the fact that the rights chief is concerned that the blackout is hiding the government’s cruel treatment of people.

Global Echoes

Trump called Khamenei a murderer, while the exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has garnered support. Just like in previous uprisings, the expansion of state violence fuels a cycle of impunity.