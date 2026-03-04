LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has reportedly signalled openness to talks with the CIA to end the war.

Iran CIA talks report (IMAGE: X)
Iran CIA talks report (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 20:03:16 IST

Operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence signalled openness to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to talks on ending the war, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials briefed on the matter.

The offer was made through an unnamed country’s spy agency, the NYT said, citing Middle Eastern officials and officials from a Western nation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House and the CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials in Washington are sceptical as to whether Iran or the Trump administration is really ready for an “off-ramp”, at least in the short term, the report added.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday ruled out for now any negotiations with the United States, days after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on his country.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Tehran wanted to talk but it was too late, as the United States continued its military operation against Iran.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

MUST READ: $20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran's Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS