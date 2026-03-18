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Home > World News > Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged drastically, with fewer than 10 vessels crossing daily. Congestion has left 850 tankers stranded, delaying global crude flow. India faces potential energy disruption as 42% of its crude passes through this chokepoint.

Strait of Hormuz sees record low traffic, 850 tankers stranded, threatening global oil flow and India’s energy security. Photo: Gemini.
Strait of Hormuz sees record low traffic, 850 tankers stranded, threatening global oil flow and India’s energy security. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:54:30 IST

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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz chokepoint has dropped sharply, with fewer than 10 vessels crossing daily since March 2, down from an average of 135 in February, S&P Global Energy said at a media webinar on Wednesday.

The strait typically carries 14.1 million barrels per day of crude and 5.4 million barrels of refined products, underscoring its importance to global energy supply.

The slowdown has led to severe congestion, with around 850 oil tankers clustered in the region. Daily tanker transits have fallen to just two to three, compared to the usual 60.

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The impact is also visible in reduced loadings, with Middle East Gulf crude shipments averaging 7.4 million barrels per day in March so far, less than half of late February levels.

An estimated 125 million barrels of crude oil are currently stranded in the Gulf, awaiting clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to S&P Global Energy, highlighting a growing disruption in global oil flows.

For India, the Strait of Hormuz is key as 90 per cent of the LPG imports pass through the critical route. Around 42 per cent of India’s crude oil imports pass through the Hormuz, which is effectively disrupted due to the West Asia conflict.

S&P Global Energy said India’s Russian crude buying has intensified, and because of which dependent on Hormuz dependent sources have declined, or are likely to decline.

During the webinar, S&P Global Energy said that the disruption in Hormuz has been a “seismic shock” for marine transport and upstream sectors.

Even as a ceasefire is reached by the parties involved in the West Asia conflict, total normalisation would take time, possibly months, one of the speakers said during the webinar. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?
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