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Home > World News > US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

The US military launched a high-impact strike on Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using powerful bunker-buster bombs. CENTCOM confirmed the use of deep-penetration munitions targeting underground installations threatening global shipping.

US hits Iran missile sites with bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Gemini.
US hits Iran missile sites with bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 18, 2026 08:18:06 IST

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US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

The United States military carried out a major strike on Iranian positions Tuesday, deploying powerful bunker-buster bombs against underground missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz, according to officials.

The operation, confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM), comes as Iran continues to disrupt global shipping through the strategically critical Persian Gulf corridor.

CENTCOM Confirms Use of Deep-Penetration Munitions – Bunker-Buster Bombs

In an official statement posted on X around 7 p.m. EST, CENTCOM detailed the nature of the strike and the weapons used.

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“Hours ago, US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz,” the regional command said.

CENTCOM further underlined the threat posed by the targeted installations, stating, “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”


Advanced GBU-72 Bombs Used To Destroy Missiles Near Strait of Hormuz

A US official told CNN that the munitions deployed in the attack were GBU-72 Advanced 5K Penetrators, a class of bombs first introduced by US aircraft in 2021.

According to a 2021 US Air Force press release, the weapon was specifically developed to “overcome hardened, deeply buried target challenges” and is designed for deployment from both fighter jets and bomber aircraft.

CENTCOM Vows Continued Operations In And Around Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper reiterated the US military’s commitment to countering Iranian threats in the region.

“The US will continue to rapidly deplete Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said in a video statement on Monday.

“Our progress remains steady, and we remain vigilant against the enemy,” he added.

What Are Buker Buster Bombs?

The 5,000 kg bunker buster bombs, also known aswn as the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), were developed by Boeing for the United States Air Force.

While “bunker buster” is a broad term used to describe bombs capable of penetrating deep underground before detonation, the GBU-57A/B represents one of the most powerful variants.

The bomb program cost over $500 million to develop, and the weapon delivers 10 times more explosive power than its predecessor, the BLU-109, according to the US Air Force.

The GBU-57A/B can only be deployed using a US B-2 stealth bomber, an aircraft capable of carrying up to 40,000 pounds of payload.

Also Read: Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 8:18 AM IST
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Tags: bunker-buster bombshome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Wariran us war newsMiddle East Warstrait of hormuzWorld news

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US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

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US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?
US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?
US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?
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