Iranian Missile Strikes Near Abu Dhabi And Dubai International Airport Leave 1 Dead, 11 Injured | WATCH

US-Israel Attacks Iran: Major aviation hubs in the United Arab Emirates faced damage and casualties after overnight Iranian strikes and aerial interceptions across the Gulf, airport authorities confirmed. The incidents disrupted operations at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international traffic.

Officials said one person was killed and 11 others were injured across the two airports as debris from intercepted aerial threats fell near terminals.

One Killed, Seven Injured In Abu Dhabi

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said a drone targeting Zayed International Airport was intercepted, but falling debris struck part of the airport complex.

In a statement posted on X, the airport said the interception “resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries.” Damage was reported at the terminal, though the extent of structural impact has not been fully disclosed.

Officials urged the public to rely only on verified updates and avoid circulating unconfirmed information.

Dubai Airport Concourse Damaged, Four Hurt

At Dubai International Airport, a concourse sustained minor damage during what authorities described as an incident linked to aerial interceptions. Four airport staff members were injured.

Dubai Airports said the situation was quickly contained and that contingency protocols had already cleared most passenger areas before impact. Operations were temporarily disrupted as safety checks were carried out.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries. — ABU DHABI AIRPORTS مطارات أبوظبي (@ad_airports) March 1, 2026

Dubai’s media office also confirmed that debris from an interception ignited a fire at a berth in Jebel Ali Port, further highlighting the spread of the overnight escalation.

Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

Flights Cancelled Across Region

The strikes come amid widening hostilities following US missile attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory action targeting American assets in the region. Several Gulf nations temporarily closed their airspace, triggering widespread cancellations and diversions.

Key transit hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha suspended or scaled back operations, affecting routes that connect Europe, Africa, and Asia. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled by major regional carriers, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, collectively handle tens of thousands of passengers daily through these hubs, leaving large numbers of travellers stranded or rerouted.

SHOCKING UPDATE FROM DUBAI 🚨 MULTIPLE REPORTS CLAIM IRANIAN MISSILES ATTACKED DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LEADING TO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS $ AIRSPACE CLOSURES. IS IRAN MAKING A HUGE MISTAKE BY STRIKING ONE OF THE WORLD’S RICHEST ECONOMIES? DUBAI MAY RESPON…Show more https://t.co/MEfaCZ8EWO pic.twitter.com/m2rc6B7uOl — Money Ape (@TheMoneyApe) February 28, 2026

Authorities across the UAE have tightened security while investigations continue into the damage and operational impact. Aviation officials said restoring full services will depend on ongoing safety assessments and regional airspace stability.

ALSO READ: ‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?