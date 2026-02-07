Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the recent United States mediation talks as a “good beginning” after the critical developments that occurred in Muscat.

The talks that Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi arranged mark the first major diplomatic interaction between the two countries since their destructive military operations in June.

The two delegations have returned to their home countries to discuss technical methods that will lead to de-escalation despite the ongoing atmosphere of distrust that Araghchi describes as a “climate of mistrust.”

Nuclear Concessions

The Iranian delegation dedicates its entire efforts to the nuclear file, which it uses to negotiate an end to international economic sanctions that harm the nation.

Tehran has shown it will stop its current practice of destroying facilities because the Trump administration imposed a complete destruction threat on the city.

The proposed concessions to Iran involve transferring its 400-kilogram stockpile of 60-percent enriched uranium to a third country, which will probably be Russia, while they investigate a regional consortium that will handle uranium enrichment.

The government uses these offers as a “peaceful pivot” because they want to maintain control during their most dangerous period of domestic unrest since 1979.

Regional Escalation

The Trump administration has implemented a maximum pressure policy through its special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who support military operations that currently involve a large naval force in the Arabian Sea.

While Iran insists on a “nuclear-only” agenda, Washington demands broader guarantees that specifically target the “Axis of Resistance” and Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. Admiral Brad Cooper from CENTCOM attended the negotiations to demonstrate that military options still existed.

The United States doubts a deal that overlooks Tehran’s support for regional proxy groups and its domestic human rights violations, according to human rights organizations, which have documented over 6900 fatalities from recent governmental crackdowns.

