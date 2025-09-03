LIVE TV
Is China's Terrifying Military Showcase a Message to US? Never Seen Before Weapons on Display in Beijing!

Is China’s Terrifying Military Showcase a Message to US? Never Seen Before Weapons on Display in Beijing!

China showcased its latest military arsenal in a Beijing parade led by Xi Jinping, marking 80 years since WWII’s end. Debuting its full nuclear triad, hypersonic missiles, drones, and advanced jets, the display underscored China’s push for global power. Leaders from Russia, N. Korea, Pakistan and many others attended.

China had invited leaders from around the world to attend the parade. (Image Credit - ANI)
China had invited leaders from around the world to attend the parade. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 3, 2025 15:34:13 IST

China unveiled a large number of latest weapons in a huge military show-off attended by President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The parade was held on Wednesday to mark the culmination of World War Two eighty years ago.

Many key leaders from around the world were also invited by China to attend the parade which included Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Shehbaz Sharif. 

Some of these weapons were on display for the first time. Experts say that China seeks to become a global power, and the parade was a step toward showing its robust defense systems.

MISSILES

China displayed its complete nuclear “triad” for the first time – weapons that can be launched from land, sea, and air.

Air-based: Jinglei-1, a long-range nuclear missile.

Sea-based: Julang-3, a submarine-launched intercontinental missile

Land-based: Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31, described as strategic “ace” weapons to defend China’s sovereignty.

DF-5C: An upgraded liquid-fuelled intercontinental missile with global strike capability, able to release multiple warheads on a single target.

Hypersonic anti-ship missiles: Yingji-19, Yingji-17 and Yingji-20, tested against mock U.S. aircraft carriers.

Cruise missiles: Changjian-20A, Yingji-18C, Changjian-1000.

Other hypersonic missiles: Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17 and Dongfeng-26D, all-weather capable, according to state media.

FIGHTER JETS

Fighter formations included J-16D, J-20, J-35A, J-20S and J-20A jets.

Carrier-based aircraft KJ-600 and J-15T made their appearance, with the KJ-600 marking its debut.

Experts said the KJ-600 completes China’s carrier strike group system, boosting offensive and defensive operations.

China also displayed laser weapons and high-power microwave systems to counter drone threats.

DRONES

New drones that can operate both underwater and in the air were showcased.

These drones are designed for reconnaissance and strike missions.

China also presented unmanned helicopters for ship launches.

The display included sea-based systems such as submarines, surface vessels, and mine-laying technology.

The display of weapons by China underscores its aim to rapidly modernize military with the most advanced technology, that encompasses nuclear deterrence, advanced air power, cutting edge drone, anti-drone systems, and hypersonic missiles.

Other important dignitaries to join Xi Jinping at the parade were the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cuba, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia.

Moreover, premiers of Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Zimbabwe also attended the event.

