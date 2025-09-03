LIVE TV
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping On China's Parade Day, Tells Him To Share Four-Word Message With Putin And Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping On China's Parade Day, Tells Him To Share Four-Word Message With Putin And Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump attacked Xi Jinping for hosting Putin and Kim Jong Un at the Chinese military parade. The rare parade marked 80 years since World War II, with Putin and Kim joining Xi at Tiananmen Square. Trump accused Xi of conspiring against the US, while Xi declared China “unstoppable” in his fiery address.

Trump slams Xi Jinping after praising him, as China hosts Putin and Kim Jong Un at a World War II military parade in Beijing. Photos/X.
Trump slams Xi Jinping after praising him, as China hosts Putin and Kim Jong Un at a World War II military parade in Beijing. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 3, 2025 12:26:37 IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a press conference at the Oval Office, saying that he has good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also said that he spent some good time with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Alaska meeting. However, hours later, POTUS launched a scathing attack on Xi Jinping for hosting Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing.  

China Military Parade Attended by Vladimir Putin And  Kim Jong Un 

Trump made a sarcastic comment, which he directed at Xi.  POTUS urged Xi to convey his “warm regards” to both Putin and Kim. He also accused Xi of attempting to “conspire against the United States of America.”  

The parade commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Putin and Kim were among the top global leaders who attended the parade.

Also Read: Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

Visuals from the event showed Kim, who rarely leaves North Korea, shaking hands with Xi Jinping. Xi. The three leaders – Xi at the center, flanked by Putin on his right and Kim on his left – were seen walking down the red carpet towards Tiananmen Square.  

China recently hosted Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The two held extensive talks and were seen hugging, shaking hands and involved in lighter moments.

Donald Trump Invokes US Role in China’s War History  

While criticizing Xi, Trump also invoked the United States’ role in supporting China during World War II.  

“The US gave support and blood to China so it could secure freedom from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump said.  

On his Truth Social platform, he added, “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honored and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.”  

China suffered huge losses during its war against imperial Japan in the 1930s and 1940s. Millions of people were killed in the war.  The conflict intensified after Japan attacked  Pearl Harbor in 1941, which finally led to the US entering the war and eventually dropping the atomic bomb on Japan.

Xi Jinping Gives Back, Sends Trump A Subtle Message

In his address during the parade, Xi Jinping declared that China was “unstoppable” and emphasized the importance of global choices.  

“Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games,” Xi said.  

“The Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead.” 

Also Read: China Unveils New Nuclear Missile In Victory Day Parade, Can Strike Enemy In Any Part Of The World, Uses This Technology

Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping On China’s Parade Day, Tells Him To Share Four-Word Message With Putin And Kim Jong Un

QUICK LINKS