Home > World > Is Donald Trump Suffering From Skin Cancer? Doctors Make Big Claim, Question White House Silence As Scabbing Neck Rash, Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Health Scare

Fresh concerns over Donald Trump’s health have surfaced after he was seen with a red, scabbing rash on the right side of his neck. The White House says it is a routine preventive treatment, but medical experts are questioning the lack of transparency, suggesting it could be skin cancer.

Donald Trump’s neck rash and hand bruises spark fresh health concerns as doctors question White House explanation. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 3, 2026 10:59:44 IST

Donald Trump’s health is back in the news after earlier reports of dementia and hand bruises. Now, fresh questions are being raised about the health of Donald Trump after he was seen with a scabbing, red rash spreading along the right side of his neck.  

The redness was first observed during Trump’s visit to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday. He appeared onstage alongside actor Dennis Quaid, where photographers captured early signs of the rash before it became more pronounced on Monday.

During a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday, photographers documented the president from multiple angles. 

Is Donald Trump Suffering From Skin Cancer?

The rash, first widely noticed on Monday, has drawn skepticism from physicians who say the White House’s explanation lacks clarity.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MSNBC and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, suggested the condition could be more serious than publicly acknowledged. He wrote on X that the rash might be “pre-cancerous.”

“The White House medical team didn’t know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks,” Gupta wrote, referring to an apparent MRI that Trump mentioned in October 2025.

“Now instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue,” Gupta added. “Trying to fool the public just makes it worse.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney and now serves as a medical analyst on CNN, raised similar concerns.

“Preventative skin treatments (such as topical 5 flurouracil) are commonly used to prevent overt skin cancer in people with precancerous skin lesions,” Reiner wrote. “We don’t know what specific treatment the president is receiving, but why all the secrecy for something that is potentially easy to treat and very common in older people?”

White House Physician Responds on Donald Trump Health

In response to mounting questions, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, said in a statement that the president is undergoing a routine course of treatment.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” Barbabella said.

He added, “The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Bruising on Both Hands of Donald Trump 

Although the neck rash dominated headlines, new photographs also highlighted bruising on Trump’s left hand, often referred to as his “good” hand.

The president’s right hand, which he typically keeps partially concealed, has frequently appeared covered in foundation to mask bruising. The White House has previously attributed the discoloration to “frequent handshaking.”

On Monday, however, Trump’s left hand appeared without the beige foundation typically applied to minimize visible bruises, making the discoloration more noticeable.

The neck rash adds to ongoing scrutiny over the president’s physical condition. In addition to the bruising on his hands, observers have pointed to his swollen ankles, public episodes of apparent drowsiness, and what critics describe as repeated mental slip-ups.

Also Read: ‘They Thought They Were Undetectable’: Donald Trump Warns Of ‘BIG WAVE’ As US-Iran War Escalates, Boasts Of World’s Strongest Military

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

