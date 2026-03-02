LIVE TV
Home > World > 'They Thought They Were Undetectable': Donald Trump Warns Of 'BIG WAVE' As US-Iran War Escalates, Boasts Of World's Strongest Military

Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran as the conflict entered its third day, telling CNN the US is “knocking the crap out of them” and that a “big wave” is coming.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 2, 2026 21:47:16 IST

Trump warns Iran: As the fighting in Iran dragged into its third day, President Donald Trump didn’t hold back. He told CNN, “We’re knocking the crap out of them,” and then said the “big wave” is still on the way.

Trump warns Iran of BIG WAVE

Trump sounded pretty upbeat about how things were going. He called US operations “very powerful” and insisted, “We have the greatest military in the world, and we’re using it.” 

He bounced around to a few topics, including how long the conflict might last, how surprised he was by the intensity of Iran’s response, and even the question of who might take over in Tehran.

At one point, a reporter asked if the US was doing anything beyond military strikes to help Iranians “regain control” from their government. Trump’s answer was short: “Yes.”

He added, “We are indeed. But right now, we want everyone to stay inside. It’s not safe out there.” 

Then he issued another warning: “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

Trump: They thought they were undetectable

Asked who might take charge in Iran, Trump said, “We don’t know who the leadership is. We don’t know who they’ll pick. Maybe they’ll get lucky and end up with someone who actually knows what they’re doing.”

He said the Iranians lost a lot of their leaders in the first strikes. “Forty-nine people,” Trump said. “It was an incredible strike.”

He added, “They got a little arrogant, meeting all in one place. They thought nobody could find them. They were wrong. We were shocked, honestly.”

Right now, Trump says, no one really knows who’s leading Iran. 

“They don’t even know who’s leading them now,” he said. “We took out forty-nine of their leaders.”

“A lot of those were the ones being considered for the top spot,” Trump said. But with over four dozen killed, “we don’t know who’s in charge now. They don’t know either. It’s a little like the unemployment line.”

MUST READ: Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 9:47 PM IST
