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Home > World > Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Trump Laughed Out Loud After Getting Briefed By US Intelligence About Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Sexual Orientation

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Trump Laughed Out Loud After Getting Briefed By US Intelligence About Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Sexual Orientation

Reports citing US intelligence sources have sparked controversy over claims related to Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Report claims US intelligence believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay (IMAGE: X)
Report claims US intelligence believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 16, 2026 19:49:18 IST

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Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Trump Laughed Out Loud After Getting Briefed By US Intelligence About Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Sexual Orientation

According to intelligence reports, the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei always knew about his son Mojtaba’s orientation. The reports say Khamenei was haunted by the fear that Mojtaba’s secret would make him unfit to lead Iran.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? 

When this intel about Mojtaba landed on President Trump’s desk, according to leaks from US intelligence and a White House insider talking to The New York Post, Trump burst out laughing.

He was so surprised, he couldn’t hold it in, and soon the whole room was cracking up. One senior official even joked about not being able to stop laughing for days.

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But this isn’t just gossip meant to embarrass Tehran. US spy agencies believe the details; they trust the source. The information, pulled from someone described as one of the US government’s “most protected sources,” points to Mojtaba having a long-running relationship with his male childhood tutor.

Gay Allegations About Mojtaba Khamenei Trend Online

More recently, while he was recovering from the February 28 airstrikes and under heavy medication, Mojtaba allegedly made direct advances toward male caretakers.

There’s history to back all this up. WikiLeaks published a classified cable from 2008 showing Mojtaba was shuttled to Cromwell and Wellington hospitals in London several times for severe impotence.

He didn’t get married until he was about 30, and his family apparently worried about his ability to have children until he finally did, after several rounds of UK treatments.

All this matched with recent CBS News stories that said Ali Khamenei originally wanted someone else to succeed him, citing vague “issues” in Mojtaba’s private life. Khamenei’s fear wasn’t just about family reputation—it was about whether Iran’s next Supreme Leader could survive with such a secret.

This story isn’t just some awkward punchline; it highlights the brutal hypocrisy at the heart of Iran’s regime. In Iran, being gay can get you killed.

‘In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals’

The government hangs men from cranes to send a message. Back in 2007, President Ahmadinejad infamously told Americans, “In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals.” Nobody believed him then.

Normally, Western governments and journalists stay away from outing anyone, even politicians. But US officials aren’t following those rules here. 

As one insider bluntly told The Post, “If there was ever a time to out someone, it’s when you’re talking about the leader of a regime that hangs gay men from cranes.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here     

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 7:49 PM IST
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Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Trump Laughed Out Loud After Getting Briefed By US Intelligence About Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Sexual Orientation

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Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Trump Laughed Out Loud After Getting Briefed By US Intelligence About Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Sexual Orientation
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