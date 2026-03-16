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Home > World > Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here

Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here

Indian-origin software engineer Aman Gottumukkala, founder of AI coding startup Firebender, has joined xAI, the artificial intelligence firm launched by Elon Musk.

Firebender founder Aman Gottumukkala joins Musks xAI to build advanced coding AI (IMAGE: X)
Firebender founder Aman Gottumukkala joins Musks xAI to build advanced coding AI (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 16, 2026 18:03:41 IST

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Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here

Aman Gottumukkala, a Texas-based software engineer who built the AI coding startup Firebender, just announced he’s joining xAI, the AI company started by Elon Musk.

Aman, who has Indian roots, created Firebender specifically for Android developers. With only three people on his team, they managed to pull in millions.

Aman Gottumukkala joins Elon Musk’s xAI

Aman shared the news himself on social media, saying he’ll be working on advanced coding AI systems and teaming up with SpaceX folks.

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In his post, Aman wrote, “I’m joining @SpaceX and @xai to build the best coding AI. For the past couple of years, I founded the most widely used coding agent for Android and grew it to millions in revenue with a three-person team.”

He talked about watching model capabilities take off insanely fast and said we’re right at the edge of recursive superintelligence. Aman called this “the most important problem to solve in history,” one that demands huge resources.

According to him, xAI is the place to build that future, frontier computing power, top talent, and real strength in both AI and space.

What will be Aman Gottumukkala’s annual salary? 

There is no update on how much Aman Gottumukkala will earn annually. However, as per reports, his salary is likely to be in six figures since he has an impressive CV. 

Who is Aman Gottumukkala?

Aman graduated from Texas A&M University, having received his bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2017-2021. He spent his time at the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science before college.

His LinkedIn shows that prior to the founding of Firebender, Aman was a software engineer at Paradigm. There, he was conducting technical projects related to technology and the crypto ecosystem. 

He is also a KP Fellow, having been selected under the Kleiner Perkins Fellowship, which is a very competitive programme where promising engineers and founders are matched with leading venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Numerous start-ups have emerged out of this fellowship.

Story behind Aman Gottumukkala’s Firebrand

Firebender was built by Aman as an Android-focused AI coding assistant. The tool assists the programmers in writing, maintaining and structuring their code more effectively.

The software can be directly executed in the Android Studio and JetBrains IDEs, and thus, it allows developers to automate their day-to-day coding operations and accelerate coding processes.

Firebender immediately became popular among developers. It was adopted by engineering teams who needed to enhance productivity and save time on the routine work on repetitive code.  

ALSO READ: Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 6:03 PM IST
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Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here

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Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here
Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here
Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here
Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Elon Musk Hires Indian-Origin Founder Behind Firebender To Build ‘Best Coding AI’, Check His Insane Salary Here

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