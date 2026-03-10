Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has sparked speculation after Iranian state media described him as the “Jaanbaz of Ramadan,” a term often used for someone wounded in battle.

Speculation Over “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” Title
Speculation Over “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” Title

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 10, 2026 16:28:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is at the centre of fresh speculation after Iranian state media referred to him as a “Jaanbaz of Ramadan”. This term suggests he may have been wounded during the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel. The phrase appeared in state television coverage announcing his leadership. This has now sparked speculations about whether the new Iranian leader was injured in the war that Tehran calls the “Ramadan War.”

The development comes just days after the death of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 during the raging regional war. His death marked one of the most dramatic moments in the confrontation and led to a rapid leadership transition in Tehran.

Leadership Change in Iran After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Shortly after the assassination of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s powerful clerical body which is the Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. His appointment placed him at the top of Iran’s political and religious system and signalled continuity in the country’s hardline policies.

You Might Be Interested In

However, soon after the announcement, Iranian state television referred to him as the “Jaanbaz of Ramadan.” According to reports, the word “janbaz” in Persian is used to describe someone who has been wounded in battle or an injured war veteran.

Unclear If Injury Is Real Or Symbolic

“As Iranian state television reports on the ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, it refers to him as being wounded in the war,” a report cited by international media noted, explaining that anchors described him as “janbaz, or wounded by the enemy, in the ‘Ramadan war.’”

The broadcast, however, did not give any details about when or how the injury may have happened which has left analysts and observers unsure whether Mojtaba Khamenei was actually wounded in the conflict or whether the term was being used symbolically to portray him as a war hero.

Conflict Escalates Across The Region

The “Ramadan War” is the name used by Iranian media to describe the current confrontation with the United States and Israel. The conflict has now spread to multiple Gulf states. Iran’s assault on American bases in the area came after US-Israeli strikes, which resulted in the deaths of Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

In the wake of this leadership shift, Iran has been firing missiles and drones which have been aimed at Israeli and other regional sites. This escalation has sparked concerns about a broader war engulfing the Middle East.

Strong Ties With The IRGC

Mojtaba Khamenei has long been considered a powerful figure behind the scenes in Iran. Before becoming Supreme Leader, he played a key role in the office of his father and was widely believed to have strong ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the powerful military organisation that influences much of Iran’s security and political structure.

The IRGC quickly pledged loyalty to him. Soon after his appointment, which shows the military’s support for the new leader.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Killed In Iran Strike? Truth Behind Viral Claims About The Killings Of Israeli PM, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu    

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

‘Our Aspiration Is To Help Iranians Cast Off Tyranny’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Regime Change Is Up To The Citizens Hours After Viral Death Claims

Has Iran Successfully Engineered A Global Energy Crisis? How Strait Of Hormuz Closure Pushed Oil Prices Higher, Pressured Trump To Soften Tone

How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

AED To INR Today Rate Skyrockets as Indian Rupee Falls Past 25 — Why Expats Are Watching the Slide Closely

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

QUICK LINKS