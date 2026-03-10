Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is at the centre of fresh speculation after Iranian state media referred to him as a “Jaanbaz of Ramadan”. This term suggests he may have been wounded during the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel. The phrase appeared in state television coverage announcing his leadership. This has now sparked speculations about whether the new Iranian leader was injured in the war that Tehran calls the “Ramadan War.”

The development comes just days after the death of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 during the raging regional war. His death marked one of the most dramatic moments in the confrontation and led to a rapid leadership transition in Tehran.

Leadership Change in Iran After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Shortly after the assassination of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s powerful clerical body which is the Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. His appointment placed him at the top of Iran’s political and religious system and signalled continuity in the country’s hardline policies.

However, soon after the announcement, Iranian state television referred to him as the “Jaanbaz of Ramadan.” According to reports, the word “janbaz” in Persian is used to describe someone who has been wounded in battle or an injured war veteran.

Unclear If Injury Is Real Or Symbolic

“As Iranian state television reports on the ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, it refers to him as being wounded in the war,” a report cited by international media noted, explaining that anchors described him as “janbaz, or wounded by the enemy, in the ‘Ramadan war.’”

The broadcast, however, did not give any details about when or how the injury may have happened which has left analysts and observers unsure whether Mojtaba Khamenei was actually wounded in the conflict or whether the term was being used symbolically to portray him as a war hero.

Conflict Escalates Across The Region

The “Ramadan War” is the name used by Iranian media to describe the current confrontation with the United States and Israel. The conflict has now spread to multiple Gulf states. Iran’s assault on American bases in the area came after US-Israeli strikes, which resulted in the deaths of Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

In the wake of this leadership shift, Iran has been firing missiles and drones which have been aimed at Israeli and other regional sites. This escalation has sparked concerns about a broader war engulfing the Middle East.

Strong Ties With The IRGC

Mojtaba Khamenei has long been considered a powerful figure behind the scenes in Iran. Before becoming Supreme Leader, he played a key role in the office of his father and was widely believed to have strong ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the powerful military organisation that influences much of Iran’s security and political structure.

The IRGC quickly pledged loyalty to him. Soon after his appointment, which shows the military’s support for the new leader.

