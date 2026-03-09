LIVE TV
putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
Is Vladimir Putin Seriously Ill? Russian President's Speech Halted After Violent Coughing Fit, Leaked Clip Raises Health Fears | WATCH

Is Vladimir Putin Seriously Ill? Russian President’s Speech Halted After Violent Coughing Fit, Leaked Clip Raises Health Fears | WATCH

Fresh questions about the health of Vladimir Putin have emerged after a recording of his International Women’s Day address was abruptly halted due to a coughing fit. The Russian president struggled to continue speaking and requested a second take during the televised message.

Putin’s coughing fit halts Women’s Day speech recording as leaked footage sparks fresh speculation about the Russian leader’s health. Photos: X.
Putin’s coughing fit halts Women’s Day speech recording as leaked footage sparks fresh speculation about the Russian leader’s health. Photos: X.

Published: March 9, 2026 08:53:15 IST

Is Vladimir Putin Seriously Ill? Russian President’s Speech Halted After Violent Coughing Fit, Leaked Clip Raises Health Fears | WATCH

Vladimir Putin struggled through a televised address marking International Women’s Day after suffering a coughing fit during the recording. Footage that was mistakenly broadcast on Russian state television before being replaced revealed the latest on the Russian President’s health.

The incident has triggered renewed speculation about the Russian president’s health.

Putin Recording Halted Mid-Speech After Uncontrollable Coughing

The 73-year-old Russian leader was forced to interrupt the recording of the address when he began coughing repeatedly and struggled to continue speaking.

During the recording, Putin was heard asking for a second take so the message could be re-recorded.

However, in a significant embarrassment for the Kremlin, the initial recording, showing the coughing episode, was accidentally released and broadcast across Russia before officials could intervene.

The footage captured Putin struggling to finish his remarks, revealing a rare unscripted moment from a leader whose public appearances are typically tightly choreographed.

Censors later replaced the clip with a more polished version, but the original broadcast had already circulated widely.

Was Putin’s Coughing Video Leaked?

According to reports, the release of the footage may not have been entirely accidental.

They suggested the possibility that someone inside the system deliberately leaked the clip showing the coughing fit.

War analyst Denis Kazansky told The Sun that the episode undermines the carefully constructed public persona around the Russian president.

“You build an image of a young and strong leader, and then someone leaks one video, and this whole image collapses,” Kazansky said.

“A sick, decrepit old man appears before everyone.”

Putin’s Health in Spotlight

Speculation about Putin’s health had already intensified earlier in the week after a photograph circulated online showing him looking tense and visibly fatigued.

Observers noted that the Russian leader appeared markedly aged in the image, with a sagging chin and weary eyes.

The picture added to ongoing rumours about the physical condition of the Kremlin chief.

Reports Claim Specialist Cancer Surgeon Travels With Putin

Further fuelling speculation are reports that Putin never travels without a specialist surgeon.

Top Moscow oncologist Yevgeny Selivanov, a thyroid cancer specialist, is said to have accompanied the Russian president on dozens of trips.

Selivanov is reportedly part of a medical team of around 13 doctors who regularly accompany Putin during his travels.

The coughing episode is only the latest incident to revive questions about Putin’s health.

Limping During Meeting With Donald Trump

During a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska last August, Putin appeared to limp as he descended the stairs of his presidential aircraft.

His steps looked uneven and he briefly paused halfway down the stairs to regain his balance.

Parkinson’s Rumours in 2022

Earlier speculation about the Russian leader’s health surfaced in April 2022 when observers suggested he might be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The rumours emerged after footage showed Putin repeatedly twisting his feet and shaking his legs during several public engagements.

During one event at the Kremlin, the Russian president was seen swaying back and forth and shifting his weight while presenting a State Prize to filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 8:53 AM IST
