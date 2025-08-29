LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal

These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal

Turkey has cut all commercial and economic ties with Israel amid the Gaza conflict, announcing a full trade ban and airspace closure. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared that Turkish ships and planes will no longer engage with Israel and urged global powers to act. Meanwhile, Israel’s trade with several Arab and Islamic countries continues to grow, despite public calls for boycotts.

Turkey halts all trade and airspace access to Israel over Gaza war, even as Arab and Islamic nations deepen economic ties with Tel Aviv. Photo/X-@ThaniAlZeyoudi.
Turkey halts all trade and airspace access to Israel over Gaza war, even as Arab and Islamic nations deepen economic ties with Tel Aviv. Photo/X-@ThaniAlZeyoudi.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 23:11:36 IST

As Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, Turkey has announced to completely shut its commercial and economic relations with Tel Aviv. Besides, Ankara has also closed its airspace to Israel, banned its ships from entering Israeli ports, and barred Israeli vessels from using Turkish ports.

What Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Said About Trade With Turkey

The announcements were made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara.  Foreign minister said that Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Middle East could drag the entire region into a wider conflict.

“We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace,” Fidan said. He added that Turkish airspace was now “closed to all aircraft carrying weapons (to Israel) and to Israel’s official flights.”

Also Read: Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Fidan also urged the international community to take stronger measures against Israel and called on global powers to stop their support for Tel Aviv.

Despite political tensions, trade between the two countries amounted to $7 billion in 2023. Last year in May, Turkey had already scaled back its direct trade ties with Israel while calling for a permanent ceasefire and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Islamic Countries Continue To Do Trade With Israel

Israeli foreign trade data for the first nine months of 2024 showed a growth in its trade relations with several Arab nations and 14 other member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). These countries continue to trade with Israel while there are widespread public calls for boycotts of countries supporting Tel Aviv.

According to data, imports of 19 Arab and Islamic countries from Israel reached $2.3 billion during this period. 

In these nine months of 2024, Israel’s overall trade with these nations totaled nearly $7 billion.

Which Arab and Islamic Countries Are Doing Trade With Israel?

The data shows significant increases in Israel’s trade with five Arab states – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Bahrain.
 
Trade with Bahrain rose nearly tenfold in 2024.

Morocco recorded a 53 percent increase in this period.

Egypt saw a 52 percent rise in trade with Israel.

The UAE registered a 4 percent increase as the country has a free trade agreement with Israel.

Jordan witnessed a 45 percent rise in Israeli exports, although a decrease in imports led to a slight decline in overall trade.

Collectively, Israel’s trade with these five Arab countries amounted to $3.4 billion, which is a 12 percent increase.

Trade with Other OIC States

Israel’s trade with 14 other OIC member states, excluding Turkey, also recorded an 11 percent increase.

Trade with Albania grew fivefold.

Uzbekistan saw a 65 percent rise.

Nigeria registered a 45 percent increase.

Azerbaijan reported a 34 percent growth.

Indonesia experienced a 25 percent increase.

On the other hand, trade values declined with Malaysia, Cameroon, Senegal, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Uganda.

Israel–UAE Free Trade Agreement

According to Reuters, trade between Israel and the UAE alone totalled $2.5 billion in 2022 and reached $1.85 billion in the first seven months of 2023.

In March 2023, a free trade agreement between the two countries came into effect, eliminating tariffs on about 96 percent of traded goods. The deal aims to boost bilateral trade to over $10 billion within five years.

Also Read: Israeli Military Recovers Two Hostage Bodies as Gaza City Declared Combat Zone

Tags: gazaisraelisrael turkey tradeturkey

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal
These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal
These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal
These Muslim Countries Are Quietly Doing Billion-Dollar Trade With Israel, One Even Signed A Free Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?