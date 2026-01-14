LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
Home > World > Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Turkey is reportedly in advanced talks to join a mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. If finalized, Ankara could come under Islamabad’s nuclear umbrella, creating a new Muslim-majority security bloc that many are calling Islamic NATO. Analysts warn the alliance may shift strategic dynamics across the Middle East and South Asia.

Turkey may join Pakistan-Saudi defence pact, forming a trilateral alliance. Photos: X.
Turkey may join Pakistan-Saudi defence pact, forming a trilateral alliance. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 14, 2026 09:21:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Turkey is reportedly in advanced discussions to join a mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, according to Bloomberg. If finalized, the trilateral alliance could place Ankara under Islamabad’s nuclear umbrella. This could significantly alter the strategic landscape of the Middle East and South Asia.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact

The original Pakistan-Saudi agreement, signed in September 2025 during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit, was framed as a mutual defence pact. While it did not explicitly mention nuclear weapons, it stipulated that an attack on one signatory would be considered an attack on all.

Saudi Arabia, which does not possess nuclear weapons, entered the pact with Pakistan, the world’s only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority country, following Israel’s failed September 9 strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar. The attack sparked alarm and outrage across Gulf nations.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Islamic NATO On Rise?

The emerging alliance has been described in some reports as a NATO-style framework for Muslim-majority states. For now, however, the so-called “Arab-Islamic NATO” remains largely a strategic slogan aimed at Israel.

Bloomberg reports that Turkey, which hosts US nuclear weapons as part of its NATO role, is “very likely” to join the pact. Analysts argue that Ankara’s entry would elevate the agreement from a bilateral framework into a trilateral security bloc, combining Saudi Arabia’s financial clout, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, ballistic missiles, manpower, and Turkey’s military experience and defence manufacturing base.

Nihat Ali Ozcan, a strategist at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, told Bloomberg, “The proposed alignment brings together complementary strengths, including Turkey’s operational experience and defence industry, Pakistan’s nuclear capability, and Saudi Arabia’s financial resources.”

Pakistan-Turkey Defence Ties

Despite Turkey’s NATO membership and possession of the alliance’s second-largest military, Ankara appears to be exploring parallel security frameworks amid uncertainty over Washington’s long-term commitment to the alliance.

Turkey–Pakistan defence ties have strengthened in recent years, extending beyond drone cooperation to include naval, air force, and training domains, bolstering Pakistan’s conventional military capabilities.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey Alliance: Implications For India

Analysts note that major regional powers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt maintain friendly ties with India and are unlikely to let Pakistan dominate the bloc’s agenda. Internal rivalries could also hinder coordination.

Nevertheless, Pakistan continues to position itself as the military vanguard of the Muslim world, seeking strategic depth and legitimacy amid domestic economic and political challenges.

Some observers have even expressed security concerns regarding Turkey’s potential inclusion, warning that the alliance could complicate India’s security environment, even if it does not constitute an immediate military threat.

Beyond South Asia, analysts suggest that the trilateral alignment could reshape power dynamics across West Asia and adjoining regions where India has significant energy, trade, and strategic interests.

Also Read: Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2islamic natoisraelnatopakistan newssaudi arabia newsturkey news

RELATED News

Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

Who Is Sasha Riley? Iraq War Veteran Behind Viral ‘Epstein Survivor’ Audio, Drops Bombshell Claims, Names Powerful Figures

Actor Timothy Busfield Turns Himself In Over Child Sex Abuse Charges; Says He ‘Did Not Do Anything Wrong’

Donald Trump Flips Off, Mouths ‘F*ck You’ To A Ford Worker Shouting ‘Pedophile Protector’ At Him During A Plant Visit | Video Goes Viral

Israel To Withdraw From 7 UN Agencies Following US Exit From 66 Global Bodies

LATEST NEWS

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Just Dial, L&T, ICICI Lombard, Den Networks,Tata Elxsi, IOB, Waaree, Angel One, Kotak Mahindra, Groww, HDFC AMC In Focus

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

Happy Bhogi 2026: Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rajkot? Check Weather Report

Israel To Withdraw From 7 UN Agencies Following US Exit From 66 Global Bodies

‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ OTT Release Today: Here’s When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series

Donald Trump Plans To End Sanctuary City Payments On February 1; No Funds For Supporters

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means
Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means
Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means
Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

QUICK LINKS