China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Shaksgam Valley Controversy: China and India are back to another big issue after the earlier Doklam and Galwan Valley incidents. Days after India reiterated that the Shaksgam Valley is part of its sovereign territory and objected to infrastructure development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China has reaffirmed its illegal territorial claims over the strategically sensitive region and defended its construction activities.

India’s concerns have intensified amid reports that China is building a long all-weather road in the Shaksgam Valley, located just kilometres from Indian territory.

On Monday, Beijing rejected New Delhi’s objections and said that the Shaksgam Valley belongs to China. It said that the infrastructure projects in the area are legitimate and beyond reproach.

China Defends Construction In Shaksgam Valley, Cites 1963 Boundary Agreement

Responding to India’s objections last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Shaksgam Valley falls within China’s territory and that Beijing has every right to carry out development activities there.

“The territory you mentioned belongs to China,” Mao told reporters. “It’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory.”

She further cited the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement, under which Pakistan ceded approximately 5,180 square kilometres of territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China.

“China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries,” Mao said.

🚨 BREAKING: China has again escalated tensions — this time rejecting India’s claim to the Shaksgam Valley in Kashmir. “The territory you mentioned belongs to China… it’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory,” says Beijing’s… pic.twitter.com/iSUZSHyNSo — Bodpa Warriors (@BodpaW) January 13, 2026

India Rejects China’s Claim Over Shaksgam Valley, Calls Agreement ‘Illegal and Invalid’

India has firmly rejected China’s position, reiterating that it does not recognise the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement and considers the Shaksgam Valley part of Indian territory.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday last week, “Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘boundary agreement’ signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid.”

He added that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Strategic Geography of Shaksgam Valley

The Shaksgam Valley is a remote, high-altitude region located north of the Karakoram range. It borders China’s Xinjiang province to the north, the Northern Areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east.

The valley lies adjacent to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and close to Siachen and Aksai Chin.

Currently, the area is administered by China as part of Xinjiang. However, India maintains that it formed part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, now Ladakh, following the region’s lawful accession to India in 1947.

Pakistan occupied the area during the 1947–48 war and later ceded it to China in 1963 through the Sino-Pakistan Agreement, a move India continues to contest.

Why the Shaksgam Valley Remains Disputed And What Are India’s Concerns

At the heart of the dispute is the question of who had the legal authority to decide the boundary.

Under the 1963 Pakistan-China boundary agreement, Islamabad transferred control of the Shaksgam, also known as the Trans-Karakoram Tract, to Beijing. India has consistently argued that Pakistan had no legal right to cede territory that New Delhi considers part of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, China has already constructed nearly 75 kilometres of the road, estimated to be about 10 metres wide.

Citing satellite imagery from the European Space Agency, India Today reported that the road branches out from an extension of China’s Highway G219 in Xinjiang and disappears into mountainous terrain roughly 50 kilometres north of Indira Col, India’s northernmost point on the Siachen Glacier.

Defence experts have said that the expanding Chinese infrastructure could alter the status quo and complicate the security environment around Siachen. There are also concerns that the roads could potentially be used for military manoeuvres by Chinese and Pakistani forces.

