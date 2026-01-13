LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

China has once again made illegal claims about the Shaksgam Valley after New Delhi earlier objected to infrastructure construction in the disputed region. China has reiterated its claim over the valley, citing the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement to justify ongoing projects. India has strongly rejected the claim.

China repeats its illegal claim over the Shaksgam Valley construction after India objects to infrastructure development. Photos: ANI.
China repeats its illegal claim over the Shaksgam Valley construction after India objects to infrastructure development. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 13, 2026 13:01:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Shaksgam Valley Controversy: China and India are back to another big issue after the earlier Doklam and Galwan Valley incidents. Days after India reiterated that the Shaksgam Valley is part of its sovereign territory and objected to infrastructure development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China has reaffirmed its illegal territorial claims over the strategically sensitive region and defended its construction activities.

You Might Be Interested In

India’s concerns have intensified amid reports that China is building a long all-weather road in the Shaksgam Valley, located just kilometres from Indian territory.

On Monday, Beijing rejected New Delhi’s objections and said that the Shaksgam Valley belongs to China. It said that the infrastructure projects in the area are legitimate and beyond reproach.

You Might Be Interested In

China Defends Construction In Shaksgam Valley, Cites 1963 Boundary Agreement

Responding to India’s objections last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Shaksgam Valley falls within China’s territory and that Beijing has every right to carry out development activities there.

“The territory you mentioned belongs to China,” Mao told reporters. “It’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory.”

Also Read: Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And What Genetic Risks Involved

She further cited the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement, under which Pakistan ceded approximately 5,180 square kilometres of territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China.

“China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries,” Mao said.

India Rejects China’s Claim Over Shaksgam Valley, Calls Agreement ‘Illegal and Invalid’

India has firmly rejected China’s position, reiterating that it does not recognise the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement and considers the Shaksgam Valley part of Indian territory.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday last week, “Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘boundary agreement’ signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid.”

He added that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Strategic Geography of Shaksgam Valley

The Shaksgam Valley is a remote, high-altitude region located north of the Karakoram range. It borders China’s Xinjiang province to the north, the Northern Areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east.

The valley lies adjacent to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and close to Siachen and Aksai Chin.

Currently, the area is administered by China as part of Xinjiang. However, India maintains that it formed part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, now Ladakh, following the region’s lawful accession to India in 1947.

Pakistan occupied the area during the 1947–48 war and later ceded it to China in 1963 through the Sino-Pakistan Agreement, a move India continues to contest.

Why the Shaksgam Valley Remains Disputed And What Are India’s Concerns

At the heart of the dispute is the question of who had the legal authority to decide the boundary.

Under the 1963 Pakistan-China boundary agreement, Islamabad transferred control of the Shaksgam, also known as the Trans-Karakoram Tract, to Beijing. India has consistently argued that Pakistan had no legal right to cede territory that New Delhi considers part of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, China has already constructed nearly 75 kilometres of the road, estimated to be about 10 metres wide.

Citing satellite imagery from the European Space Agency, India Today reported that the road branches out from an extension of China’s Highway G219 in Xinjiang and disappears into mountainous terrain roughly 50 kilometres north of Indira Col, India’s northernmost point on the Siachen Glacier.

Defence experts have said that the expanding Chinese infrastructure could alter the status quo and complicate the security environment around Siachen. There are also concerns that the roads could potentially be used for military manoeuvres by Chinese and Pakistani forces.

Also Read: Indian Forces On High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Across IB, LoC; Army Fires, Launches Searches In J&K

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: chinaChina newscpechome-hero-pos-1jammu and kashmirpakistanRandhir JaiswalShaksgam Valley

RELATED News

Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist Key Mastermind Arrested: 400 Kg Gold, $2.5 Million Cash, Inside Job – Indian Connection Explained

Trump To Invite India To Pax Silica, Ashwini Vaishnaw In US For Critical Minerals Meet: Why Rare Earths Are Resetting New Delhi–Washington Ties

US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In A Year Amid Immigration Crackdown: Here’s How Indians Have Been Impacted

Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

Is Trump Planning To Strike Iran? US Issues Emergency Evacuation Order For Americans As Protests Turn Deadly – Over 600 Dead

LATEST NEWS

Stray Dogs Menace: SC’s Strong  Warning To States And Feeders, ‘For Every Dog Bite, You’ll Pay Compensation’

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks ‘Parasakthi’ Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Check In, Strip Down: Destinations Made for Pure, Unfiltered Desire

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Holy Wow: These Actresses Just Redefined “Hot” in Nude Dresses!

What’s Happening With Jerome Powell At The Fed? Trump vs Powell Feud Intensifies Amid Criminal Investigation, Investor Sentiments Shaken

‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat
China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat
China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat
China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

QUICK LINKS