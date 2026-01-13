LIVE TV
Home > Health > Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

The US criticized UK PM Sir Keir Starmer for blocking a bill to ban first-cousin marriages, citing health and cultural concerns. The debate highlights genetic risks and ongoing scrutiny in the UK and Europe. Experts point to data from Bradford and Pakistan showing the high prevalence and health impact of cousin marriages.

US slams UK PM Starmer over cousin marriage ban; debate raises health risks, cultural concerns, and genetic studies. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 13, 2026 09:09:08 IST

Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

The US has launched sharp criticism of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to advance legislation banning first-cousin marriages. The debate has sparked fresh scrutiny of the practice, highlighting both health and cultural implications.

Sarah Rogers, who serves as Donald Trump’s free speech tsar, shared a clip from a UK Parliamentary debate discussing the practice. Posting on X, Rogers wrote, “I’ve received some questions about what we mean, in our National Security Strategy, when we invoke ‘civilisational’ concerns. So I’m tweeting a relevant news item.”

In December 2025, US President Donald Trump warned that Europe faces “civilisation erasure,” questioning the reliability of European allies in this context.

UK Parliamentary Debate on Cousin Marriages

The shared video shows a Tory MP raising concerns about the health risks associated with first cousin marriages.

The MP said, “On Friday, this Government has a chance to let my bill go through to committee stage. Will the Prime Minister think again before instructing his whips to block this legislation?”

Prime Minister Starmer replied curtly, “We’ve taken our position on that bill, thank you.”

Rogers further commented on the broader context of British government regulation, writing, “Since we know the British Government wants to make sure women are safe both online and offline (thus contemplating a Russia-style X ban, to protect them from bikini images), here’s more from Wikipedia on cousin marriage – and its connection to honour killing. A sardonic reader might wonder whether Ofcom’s response to such affronts would be ‘ban Wikipedia’. You don’t need to wonder! All wikis face an uncertain future in Britain if they allow anonymous editing.”

Health Risks Of Cousin Marriages

Health Secretary has also issued warnings about first cousin marriages, citing medical evidence.

“The medical science and evidence is clear. First-cousin marriages are high risk and unsafe; we see the genetic defects it causes, the harm that it causes.”

Across the UK and Europe, the practice is coming under increased scrutiny. Doctors warn that children born to first cousins are at higher risk of a range of health problems.

New Study On Cousin Marriages

New data from Bradford is adding urgency to the debate. Researchers at the University of Bradford are in the 18th year of the Born in Bradford study, one of the largest longitudinal medical trials in the world. Between 2007 and 2010, the study recruited over 13,000 babies and has followed them from childhood into adolescence and now early adulthood.

More than one in six children in the study have parents who are first cousins, predominantly from Bradford’s Pakistani community. The findings provide valuable insights into the health impacts of cousin marriage, catching the attention of scientists and lawmakers across Europe.

Genetic Concerns Of Cousin Marriages And Why Is It Still Followed

Some European nations are taking decisive action. Norway outlawed first cousin marriage last year, while Sweden is set to implement a ban next year.

The issue is also prominent in Pakistan. A 2017 report on genetic mutations noted that the “heterogenous composition” of Pakistan’s population, combined with high levels of consanguinity, has contributed to a prevalence of genetic disorders.

The report established a Pakistan “genetic mutation” database to identify and track mutations and the disorders they cause. According to the database, over 1,000 mutations have been reported across 130 different genetic disorders in Pakistan.

The prevalence of cousin marriages in Pakistan is closely tied to Islamic religious doctrines. Many couples engage in consanguineous marriages because they believe it is mandated by their faith. Experts warn that even if legislation were introduced to prohibit such unions, it would face fierce resistance.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 9:05 AM IST
Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

QUICK LINKS