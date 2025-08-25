LIVE TV
Home > World > Isle Of Wight Helicopter Crash: What We Know So Far

Isle of Wight Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crashed in a field near Shanklin Road on the Isle of Wight, sparking a major emergency response on Monday morning. Authorities closed the area while multiple emergency services, including air ambulance teams, rushed to the scene.

Helicopter crash on Isle of Wight near Shanklin Road triggers major emergency response; no casualties reported, probe underway. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 25, 2025 16:34:44 IST

Isle of Wight Helicopter Crash: A helicopter was said to have crashed into a field lose to Shanklin Road on the Isle of Wight, England, on Monday morning. The accident has prompted to issue an emergency situation while authorities shut the road and urged people to steer clear of the area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have said that officers were dispatched to the spot. 

“The road is closed because of the number of emergency services vehicles on the scene, so please steer clear of the area at this time,” a police spokesperson stated.

Emergency Response to Isle of Wight Helicopter Crash

Several emergency services arrived at the scene after the crash. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Coastguard Rescue 175 team from Lee-on-Solent were dispatched, The Sun said.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed dispatchers sent out the Air Ambulance at 9:28 a.m. to the scene of an incident off Ventnor. “The Critical Care Team, which is made up of a doctor and a specialist paramedic, is on the scene, working together with our emergency service colleagues,” said the spokesperson.

Cause and Casualties of Isle of Wight Helicopter Crash

Until now, the cause of the incident has not been established, and there have been no reports of injuries, a Reuters update states. The authorities are still investigating while emergency teams remain on the scene.

The Isle of Wight crash follows weeks of another overseas aviation disaster. Last month, at least six individuals died in a light plane crash near Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The Cessna Citation XLS midsize aircraft owned by AMREF Flying Doctors had taken off from Nairobi bound for Somaliland but crashed in Mwihoko, a residential neighborhood in Kiambu County that shares a boundary with Nairobi.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Hits Nasser Hospital in Southern Gaza, Killing at Least 15

Tags: Isle of Wight helicopter crashUK newsWorld news

