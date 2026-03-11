Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, saying that any attempt by Tehran to deploy or leave naval mines in the strategic waterway could trigger military consequences “at levels never seen before.”

The Strait is vital for global energy shipments, with roughly 20% of the world’s oil passing through it under normal conditions.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that if there are mines present and they are not removed immediately, the United States would consider taking unprecedented military action against Iran. He framed the warning both as a deterrent and as an incentive for de‑escalation, suggesting that removing any mines “would be a huge step in the right direction.”

The White House clarified that, while there are concerns over possible mine laying in the Strait, there are no confirmed reports yet that Iran has mined the passageway, and that any vessel attempting to mine should be removed to avoid escalation.

Strategic Waterway At The Center Of Global Energy Security

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and beyond. Its narrow waters make it strategically critical: even minor disruptions can sharply impact global oil and gas prices.

