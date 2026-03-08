LIVE TV
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was among two people killed after a projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj city on Sunday, as tensions from the ongoing West Asia conflict continue to spill across the region. The incident also left 12 people injured, most of them Bangladeshi nationals living in the area.

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia (Via X)

Published: March 8, 2026 23:13:10 IST

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was among two people killed after a projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj city on Sunday, as tensions from the ongoing West Asia conflict continue to spill across the region. The incident also left 12 people injured, most of them Bangladeshi nationals living in the area.

Projectile Hits Residential Compound

According to Saudi Civil Defense, the projectile fell on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate. Authorities said the strike resulted in the death of two foreign nationals, one Indian and one Bangladeshi, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, besides causing damage to nearby property.

Emergency teams responded to the scene and carried out rescue and relief operations following the impact. Officials confirmed that the injured were taken for medical treatment while authorities assessed the extent of structural damage in the residential complex.

Link To Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

The incident comes amid the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has seen missile and drone attacks reported across several Middle Eastern countries. 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier said they had targeted radar systems in locations including Al-Kharj, raising the possibility that the projectile was linked to those operations.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:13 PM IST
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

