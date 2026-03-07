LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Hits 400+ Iranian Targets To Cripple Military Power; Tehran Fires Back At Tel Aviv- What We Know So Far

Israel Hits 400+ Iranian Targets To Cripple Military Power; Tehran Fires Back At Tel Aviv- What We Know So Far

Israel launched major airstrikes on more than 400 military targets in western Iran, hitting missile and drone sites. Iran retaliated with fresh attacks on Tel Aviv, escalating tensions and raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 7, 2026 00:55:01 IST

Israel Hits 400+ Iranian Targets To Cripple Military Power; Tehran Fires Back At Tel Aviv- What We Know So Far

Israel Strikes Over 400 Targets in Iran; Tehran Launches Fresh Attacks on Tel Aviv

The Middle East experienced another major escalation when Israel executed an extensive airstrike operation throughout western Iran, striking over 400 military-related locations. The airstrikes targeted ballistic missile launchers and UAV storage facilities, resulting in one of the most extensive military confrontations between the two adversaries in recent years.

“The Air Force is attacking at this moment in western Iran: more than 400 infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime have been struckA defence system that was en route to a launch position has been attackedThe Air Force continues to strike in western Iran. Throughout the day, numerous munitions have been dropped on more than 400 targets of the Iranian terror regime across several areas in western Iran.Among the targets attacked were ballistic missile launchers and storage facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles of the regime.As part of the strikes, an Air Force aircraft identified a lorry carrying a defence system of the Iranian terror regime in the Ha’arud area, as it attempted to transport the system to another area in Iran.Following the identification, the lorry was attacked, thereby destroying the Iranian defence system.The Air Force continues to operate with the aim of reducing as far as possible the scale of fire towards the territory of the State of Israel,” IDF said.

Tehran didn’t stay silent for long. Iran conducted fresh attacks against Tel Aviv, which increased hostilities between Iran and Israel. The international community now faces a fundamental question: does this situation represent a brief conflict or the beginning of a prolonged battle for regional control?

The Israel–Iran conflict continues to develop as missile attacks and aggressive statements spread across the region and draw global attention.

Israeli Air Force Launches Massive Strikes in Western Iran

The Israel–Iran conflict reached another crucial turning point through Israel Defense Forces military operations targeting western Iran’s territory. The Israeli military conducted one of its most extensive strike operations in recent times when it attacked over 400 sites believed to contain Iranian military assets.

Israeli officials reported that the military attacks specifically targeted essential defense systems, including ballistic missile launchers and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) storage facilities. The Israeli military accuses these sites of serving as operational bases that enable missile and drone attacks on Israeli territories.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the operation was intended to weaken Iran’s ability to launch further attacks. The IDF announced that, “The Air Force is attacking at this moment in western Iran.” The IDF also stated that, “More than 400 infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime have been struck.”

The rise in global tensions has now created a situation where people want to know whether this tactical strike could develop into a wider conflict.

Israeli Strikes Intensify: Key Military Targets Hit in Iran

  • Truck Carrying Iranian Defence System Destroyed: The Israeli military executed a precise operation that struck a truck carrying an Iranian defense system in Ha’arud. According to the IDF, an Israeli aircraft identified the vehicle while it was moving the system to another location. The aircraft destroyed both the truck and the defense system after tracking the vehicle.
  • Ballistic Missile Launchers and UAV Sites Targeted: Israeli officials said multiple munitions were dropped on strategic targets throughout the day. The strikes targeted ballistic missile launch sites along with storage facilities containing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in order to diminish Iran’s capability to conduct future attacks against Israeli territory.

Iran–Israel Conflict Escalates As Tel Aviv Comes Under Fresh Missile Threat: Iran Launches Fresh Strikes Toward Tel Aviv

Tehran responded to Israeli attacks by launching new assaults against Tel Aviv, escalating the existing standoff into a dangerous military confrontation. The Israeli city faced missile and drone attacks, which activated emergency alarms and forced residents to seek refuge while defense systems worked to stop the incoming threats.

The current response to the conflict demonstrates that hostilities continue to escalate. The international community now faces an urgent challenge, because each military operation raises a critical question: is this a brief period of showing military power, or does it mark the start of a larger military struggle? The Israeli–Iranian conflict has reached a new stage, bringing increased peril for both observers and decision-makers.

Israel Vows To Continue Air Stikes Campaign Against Iran

Israeli authorities announced their air force operations will proceed because they want to stop attacks against Israel. Officials declared that their airstrikes target Iranian military facilities that control missile and drone systems.

Israeli officials want to decrease Iran’s ability to launch attacks against Israel to a significant extent. The military operations serve as an element of a comprehensive plan that seeks to destroy essential military resources while minimizing future regional threats.

(With Inputs From Reuters, Reports)

Also Read: ‘The Zionist Regime Has Made A Big Mistake’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X Account Shares First Post After Iran Supreme Leader’s Death, Warns Israel, Shares An AI Missile Image

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:55 AM IST
