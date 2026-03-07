LIVE TV
Urgent Alert: US Embassy Warns Americans in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan to Leave Immediately Amid Iran‑Linked Militias Threat

The US issues a “DEPART NOW” advisory for Americans in Iraq and Kurdistan, citing Iranian-backed militia threats, suspended flights, and regional hostilities; citizens urged to leave safely or shelter in place.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 7, 2026 02:31:42 IST

US Tells Citizens: Pack Up, Iraq Is Too Hot Right Now

The US Department of State has taken an unambiguous position regarding its advisory. The US government issued its first “DEPART NOW” advisory on March 2, 2026, for all Americans present in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The Iran situation has escalated into a dangerous scenario, as the country now serves as a potential attack target. The US Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate in Erbil stopped all regular operations on March 7 and ordered their employees to remain inside. Travelers, students, and expats- if you’re in Iraq, consider this your cue: leave via safe routes while you still can, or hunker down and stay alert. The deadline is approaching.

US Embassy In Baghdad Warns Americans In Iraqi Kurdistan

“Iranian-backed terrorist militias may target hotels frequented by foreigners in Iraqi Kurdistan. We strongly urge US citizens to depart as soon as they can safely do so, and to reconsider their accommodation options if they choose not to leave.”

US Iraq Advisory: Stay Safe, Act Fast

American citizens currently located in Iraq need to take this warning seriously and travel with minimal luggage. The US government is delivering an unambiguous message: citizens must leave the area. The situation demands immediate action, requiring travelers to use commercial flights and overland routes whenever conditions permit safe travel. This fast-track challenge urges participants to see Iraq safely before exiting the country.

The military and official evacuation systems do not provide any assistance. Your safety depends on your own planning, as this situation does not resemble a action movie. Those unable to leave should establish a secure area, including locked windows and essential supplies such as food, water, and medications. The situation requires staying composed while maintaining phone access for updates.

Iraqi airspace has limited flight options, with many commercial flights suspended. Travelers should not expect airplanes to provide emergency assistance and must remain flexible and alert, treating every warning with full attention.

Escalating Middle East Tensions: Key Military Moves and Threats

  • Operation Epic Fury: The joint US -Israeli military operation, which began on February 28, 2026, executed its main attack on Tehran. The operation reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, which increased tensions throughout the entire region. The military strike demonstrates the extent of military coordination between forces while it creates essential changes in Middle Eastern power relationships.
  • Iranian Retaliation: Iran responded to Operation Epic Fury through drone and ballistic missile strikes, which targeted both US military assets and essential energy facilities, as well as Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan. The retaliatory attacks demonstrate Tehran’s ability to launch counterattacks, creating greater danger to both civilians and foreign personnel, while also revealing the possibility of increased conflict between various nations.
  • Threat to Kurdistan: Iran has explicitly warned that all facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan could be targeted if Kurdish groups participate in attacks on Iranian territory. The threat endangers the safety of residents and foreign workers while threatening essential infrastructure systems. The warning shows how regional security conditions affect areas in northern Iraq, which face increased danger from strategic military activities.

Essential Actions For U.S. Citizens In Iraq

Action Details
Enroll in STEP Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for real-time security updates.
Contact Authorities For emergencies, email BaghdadACS@state.gov or ErbilACS@state.gov.
Monitor Travel Advisories Iraq remains at Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

(With Inputs)

Read More: What Is The Strait Of Hormuz Insurance Plan? How The US And India Are Navigating Global Energy Security…

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 2:31 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: American citizens IraqDEPART NOWevacuate IraqIran retaliationIran threatIraq conflictIraqi KurdistanKurdistan securityMiddle East tensionsOperation Epic Furysafety alerttravel warningUS advisoryUS Embassy Baghdad

