LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

Where is Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh after earlier reports claimed she had died following airstrikes that Iran's Supreme Leader. Iranian state-linked media has clarified that the reports were incorrect and that she is alive.

Confusion over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh’s fate after Ali Khamenei’s killing ends as Iranian media says she is alive. Photos: X.
Confusion over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh’s fate after Ali Khamenei’s killing ends as Iranian media says she is alive. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 08:12:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

Reports surrounding the fate of Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggered confusion on Thursday after an Iranian state-linked outlet said earlier claims about her death were incorrect.

According to a report by Fars News, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Bagherzadeh is alive, contradicting earlier reports circulated by several Iranian state media outlets that suggested she had been killed.

Where is Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?

The clarification came after questions emerged earlier in the day when Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement but made no mention of his mother’s death.

You Might Be Interested In

In the days immediately following Ali Khamenei’s killing, several state media outlets had reported that his wife had also died. Those reports resurfaced after Mojtaba Khamenei’s statement, prompting scrutiny over the accuracy of the earlier claims.

Ali Khamenei Killed

Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during the opening phase of the war in a strike carried out jointly by the United States and Israel.

In the days following the attack, multiple reports claimed that Bagherzadeh had also been killed in the strikes. However, the Fars News report said those claims were incorrect.

Local media reports also indicated that several members of Khamenei’s extended family were killed in the strikes on the first day of the war on February 28. Those reportedly included his daughter-in-law, son-in-law, daughter and a grandchild.

Where is Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?

Separate reports said Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh had been injured in the joint airstrikes conducted by the United States and Israel during the opening salvo of the Iran war and later succumbed to her injuries.

The airstrike that targeted the family also killed Ali Khamenei and several other relatives.

Bagherzadeh, who was married to Iran’s most powerful leader since 1979, has long been known for maintaining a low public profile and largely staying away from public appearances.

Who is Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?

Despite being part of one of Iran’s most influential families, Bagherzadeh, 79, remained among the most private members of the ruling establishment.

Her father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a well-known businessman based in Mashhad.

Her brother, Hassan, served as deputy director of Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Bagherzadeh married Ali Khamenei in 1964. In an interview given in 1993, Khamenei recalled that his mother had visited Bagherzadeh’s family home to formally ask for her hand in marriage.

The couple went on to have six children together, four sons and two daughters.

Also Read: Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video By Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneihome-hero-pos-3Iran newsIran US WarMansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadehmojtaba khameneiWorld news

RELATED News

Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh Aka Ayman Ali Alghazli? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan – Here’s What We Know

Who Are Bhaskar Savani And Arun Savani? Indian-Origin Brothers Found Guilty In $30 Million Medicaid, H-1B Visa Scam In US; Now Face A Combined 835-Year Jail Term

US Military KC‑135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes During ‘Operation Epic Fury’ In Iraq; CENTCOM Clarifies Cause Of The Incident

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After ‘Active Shooter Situation’ At Temple Israel In West Bloomfield

Another Fraud Case After Bihar’s Akanksha Singh Row: UP’s Shikha Falsely Claimed 113th Rank In UPSC, Actually Secured By A Delhi Candidate; Here’s What She Said

Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside

IPL 2026 | “Like Elder Brothers to Me”: DC’s Abhishek Porel Credits ‘Understanding Captain’ Axar Patel and KL Rahul for Guidance | EXCLUSIVE

Dr. Priti Adani Leads Swabhimaan Programme’s Expansion To Empower 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports
Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports
Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports
Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

QUICK LINKS