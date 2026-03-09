LIVE TV
Home > World > Who is Dhiraj Jain – Indian-Origin Businessman Draws Praises For Sheltering Indians In War-hit Dubai

Dhiraj Jain, a businessman from Rajasthan living in the UAE, helped nearly 200 Indians stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Dhiraj Jain Helps 200 Stranded Indians (Image: X)
Dhiraj Jain Helps 200 Stranded Indians (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 9, 2026 18:37:11 IST

A businessman from Rajasthan has stepped up to help Indians stranded in the Gulf after the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted flights across the region. Dheeraj Jain, who lives in the UAE, helped nearly 200 Indians who suddenly found themselves stuck after their flights were cancelled.

Anand Mahindra Thanks Dheeraj Jain

The famous Indian industrialist, Anand Mahindra took to twitter to thank Dheeraj Jain and posted that, “When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in. A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” should travel with us wherever we go. Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door to restore people’s faith in each other. Salute to you, Dhiraj.”

The trouble started when rising tensions in the Middle East began affecting air travel. Flights were delayed or cancelled, leaving many travellers stranded in Dubai and nearby areas. Several Indians who were travelling for work, tourism or family reasons had no clear idea where they would stay while waiting for new flights.

Dhiraj Jain Responds as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Flights

Seeing their situation, Jain decided to help. As per reports, he is originally from Rajasthan. He opened his farmhouse in Ajman, a city in the United Arab Emirates, and allowed stranded travellers to stay there. Soon, around 200 Indians found shelter at the property.

Jain arranged basic things for the guests. Beds were set up and food was arranged so people could stay comfortably until their travel plans became clear. For many of those stranded, this helped remove the immediate stress of finding a safe place to stay.

Dhiraj Jain’s Farmhouse Becomes Temporary Community

Jain’s farmhouse turned into a place where people could relax and support each other over the next few days. Meals were arranged regularly and the atmosphere was kept positive. Travellers played cricket and even joined yoga sessions while waiting for updates on flights. These small activities helped many forget their worries.

The story of Jain’s kindness quickly spread online and people began praising his gesture. Well-known industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared the story on social media as part of his regular “Monday Motivation” posts.

“Atithi Devo Bhava”

Mahindra said Jain’s act showed how one person’s compassion can make a big difference in difficult times. He also described the gesture as an example of the Indian value “Atithi Devo Bhava,” which means “The guest is God.”

For the Indians who were stranded far from home, Jain’s decision came as a big relief. Many had been worried about where they would stay and how they would manage if the travel disruption continued.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 6:37 PM IST
