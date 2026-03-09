Who Is Ganesh Kumar? Kerala Minister’s Wife Catches Him In A ‘Very Bad Situation’ In Bedroom Scandal, Accuses Him Of Cheating, Tracking Her Phone

KERALA MINISTER’S SCANDAL: Thiruvananthapuram’s political scene turned chaotic on Monday when Bindhu Menon, wife of Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, accused her husband of cheating, tracking her phone, and even intimidating her physically.

She went straight to the media after reportedly calling the police for help, painting a picture of a marriage in pieces and describing a “bad situation” at their home over the weekend.

Suddenly, what started as a private fight exploded into a national scandal. Now Ganesh Kumar, a leader in Kerala Congress (B), is scrambling to defend himself, all while calls for his resignation grow louder as the state gears up for elections.

Who is K.B. Ganesh Kumar?

He’s not just a politician, he’s also a well-known Malayalam film actor. He’s served as Kerala’s Transport Minister and is the son of the late R. Balakrishna Pillai.

As chairman of Kerala Congress (B), he’s represented Pathanapuram as an MLA since 2001. Back when he first served as Transport Minister in the early 2000s, people saw him as a straight shooter.

Over the years, he’s handled big portfolios like Forests, Sports, and even Cinema. He married Bindhu Menon in 2014, after a messy and very public split from his first wife, Yamini Thankachy.

Ganesh Kumar’s wife catches him red-handed

Bindhu Menon, wife of Ganesh Kumar says he has been involved with several women, which led to them living apart for months. She claims he kept tabs on her by tracking her phone, and even accused her of having affairs with her friends just to isolate her.

Things hit a boiling point last Saturday. Menon says she walked in on a “very bad situation” in their bedroom at home in Valakom and tried to take photos.

She alleges that Ganesh Kumar ordered his driver, Santhosh, to snatch her phone, while another staffer, Pradeep, locked the doors to keep her from escaping or calling for help.

How did Ganesh Kumar react to the scandal?

Ganesh Kumar, on the other hand, isn’t backing down. He’s brushed off the accusations, calling them politically motivated, an attempt to sway women voters with elections coming up.

He’s doubled down, saying “love is not a crime,” and even compared himself to Gandhi and Nehru, claiming they too were attacked for their personal lives.

He mocked the idea that Menon called the police, saying anyone “in a fit of madness” could do that. He insists his private life shouldn’t overshadow his work as an MLA, even joking that he has “not one, but a thousand loves.”

The fallout has been swift. Congress MP Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather is demanding that the Chief Minister kick Ganesh Kumar out of the Cabinet right away, pointing to the seriousness of the allegations.

She’s also called for an official investigation and state protection for Bindhu Menon. On top of that, former DGP R. Sreelekha confirmed she advised Menon to call the police during the Valakom incident, lending more weight to Menon’s side of the story.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler