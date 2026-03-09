Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

In Tarabanahalli, Bengaluru, Panduranga attacked his girlfriend Sumalatha and her elderly parents after she refused to give him scooter keys. He sprayed petrol, causing severe injuries. Police detained him under BNS laws for attempted murder and criminal intimidation, highlighting escalating domestic violence.

Bengaluru Man Sets Partner and Her Parents on Fire Over Scooter Dispute
Bengaluru Man Sets Partner and Her Parents on Fire Over Scooter Dispute

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 9, 2026 17:17:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

The 32-year-old man from Tarabanahalli, Bengaluru, Panduranga, attempted to burn his girlfriend together with her elderly parents. The two people who fought over a scooter created a battle that resulted in their deadly conflict.

The attacker and 27-year-old Sumalatha started their dispute through words, which escalated into a fight when she refused to give him her car keys.

Panduranga from Nandini Layout sprayed petrol on the entire family before escaping the location, which forced neighbors to rush into the house to assist them.

You Might Be Interested In

Intentional Assault

The crime investigation reveals evidence that demonstrates the criminals planned their activities yet maintained unpredictable behavior throughout the execution of their crimes.

Panduranga arrived at the victim’s residence equipped with a bottle of petrol because the witnesses described his “fit of rage” as an expression of his pre-planned intent to create harm when his demands remained unfulfilled. After he received a refusal, he proceeded to attack both his partner and her parents, who had come to help with the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The police department of Soladevanahalli has detained the suspect after they applied the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law. He faces charges under Section 109 for attempted murder and Section 351 (2) for criminal intimidation, which demonstrates the severe physical and psychological harm he caused to the victims.

Escalating Brutality

The incident demonstrates a dangerous pattern of fatal domestic violence that exists throughout the city. A previous identical incident happened in Kaggalipura when a young woman named Sinchana died after her husband, who was drunk, threw a stone at her.

The two incidents share a common pattern that shows how home conflicts can develop into extreme physical confrontations. The present situation at Tarabanahalli shows that all medical treatment of the two victims has reached a critical point, which shows how close the situation came to turning into a homicide.

The local authorities have responded to these repeating incidents by explaining the legal outcomes that will follow such actions during their work to implement the new BNS prosecution system.

Also Read: Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: attempted murderbengalurudomestic violencehome-hero-pos-13Tarabanahalli

RELATED News

Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

‘We Were Given False Hopes’: Haryana Mahila Congress General Secretary’s Husband Gaurav Kumar Claims He Paid Crores To Party Leaders For Wife’s Assembly Ticket

Not Safe Even In A Hospital: Man Searching For Ex-Girlfriend Throws Acid On Wrong Woman In Gurugram, Leaves Her Critically Injured, Face And Neck Burnt

LATEST NEWS

Bhel Or Vada Pav? Priyanka Chopra Swears By This Mumbai’s Crunchy Snack, Recommends This Indian Dish That Every First-Time Visitor Should Try

SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026: Check Paper Schedule And Admit Card Update Here

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Fact-Check: “Stop Celebrating Milestones” — Did Gautam Gambhir Really Take a Dig At Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup?

Will Russia Join Hands With Iran Against US-Israel? Vladimir Putin Congratulates New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Offers ‘Unwavering Support’; What Does This Mean For The Middle-East War?

Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Sanju Samson Clicks Adorable Pictures With His Wife Charulatha Ramesh After Winning Player Of The Tournament Award In T20 World Cup 2026 – Watch VIDEO

UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 Payment on March 18: Check Verification Status Details Here

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler
Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler
Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler
Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

QUICK LINKS