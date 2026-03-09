Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

The 32-year-old man from Tarabanahalli, Bengaluru, Panduranga, attempted to burn his girlfriend together with her elderly parents. The two people who fought over a scooter created a battle that resulted in their deadly conflict.

The attacker and 27-year-old Sumalatha started their dispute through words, which escalated into a fight when she refused to give him her car keys.

Panduranga from Nandini Layout sprayed petrol on the entire family before escaping the location, which forced neighbors to rush into the house to assist them.

Intentional Assault

The crime investigation reveals evidence that demonstrates the criminals planned their activities yet maintained unpredictable behavior throughout the execution of their crimes.

Panduranga arrived at the victim’s residence equipped with a bottle of petrol because the witnesses described his “fit of rage” as an expression of his pre-planned intent to create harm when his demands remained unfulfilled. After he received a refusal, he proceeded to attack both his partner and her parents, who had come to help with the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The police department of Soladevanahalli has detained the suspect after they applied the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law. He faces charges under Section 109 for attempted murder and Section 351 (2) for criminal intimidation, which demonstrates the severe physical and psychological harm he caused to the victims.

Escalating Brutality

The incident demonstrates a dangerous pattern of fatal domestic violence that exists throughout the city. A previous identical incident happened in Kaggalipura when a young woman named Sinchana died after her husband, who was drunk, threw a stone at her.

The two incidents share a common pattern that shows how home conflicts can develop into extreme physical confrontations. The present situation at Tarabanahalli shows that all medical treatment of the two victims has reached a critical point, which shows how close the situation came to turning into a homicide.

The local authorities have responded to these repeating incidents by explaining the legal outcomes that will follow such actions during their work to implement the new BNS prosecution system.

Also Read: Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More