Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

Vallabh Maheshwari, the managing director of the advertising agency Shakun Group, died after his BMW car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. He was 62.

Vallabh Maheshwari and the driver were rushed to the Pinan Hospital and later referred to Harish Hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared Maheshwari dead.

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, expressed grief in a post on X, calling the news of Vallabh Maheshwari’s death in the road accident “extremely heartbreaking.”

अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026







He wrote, “I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Vallabh Maheshwari Cause of Death

Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari died in a car crash while travelling from Jaipur to Mathura. He was on a religious trip when his BMW reportedly went out of control near Milestone 1366.8 in the Raini police station area at around 4 pm.

According to police, the car crashed through the barricades, crossed the median and eventually struck a culvert wall.

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari?



Vallabh Maheshwari had over 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management and was reportedly based in Jaipur.

During his career, he served as a director and designated partner in several companies spanning sectors such as advertising, infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality, according to IndiaFilings.

At the time of Vallabh Maheshwari’s death, he was associated with around 12 companies, including SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.

He was also connected with organizations such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. In addition, he served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Earlier in Vallabh Maheshwari’s career, he had also been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited. His professional work largely focused on business operations, corporate leadership and expanding ventures across multiple industries.

Vallabh Maheshwari Net Worth

Vallabh Maheshwari net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, according to reports, his crore business, Shakun Advertising Private Limited has reported a revenue of Rs 106 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Shakun Sales Private Limited generated approximately Rs 110 crore in revenue for the same period.

Who Is Vallabh Maheshwari Wife?

Vallabh Maheshwari’s immediate family details are largely kept private, though several relatives are closely involved in his business leadership within the Shakun Group.

According to reports, Gokul Das Maheshwari, a prominent board memeber and co-director in several major companies, including Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited and Krishan Das Maheshwari, who serves as a director alongside Vallabh and Gokul Das in the group’s hospitality and construction venutres.