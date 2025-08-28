LIVE TV
Israel Launches New Strikes in Syria After Deadly Attack on Soldiers

Israel Launches New Strikes in Syria After Deadly Attack on Soldiers

Syria’s FM denounced the latest strike as a “gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

Israel Launches Fresh Strikes in Syria (Image Credit - X/@visegrad24)
Israel Launches Fresh Strikes in Syria (Image Credit - X/@visegrad24)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 28, 2025 09:42:22 IST

Israeli forces launched a fresh operation in Syria on Wednesday, targeting a former army barracks in Kiswa, southwest of Damascus, Syrian state media reported. 

A Syrian military source told Al Jazeera that Israeli helicopters carried out a landing operation at the barracks, deploying dozens of soldiers with search equipment. The operation reportedly lasted more than two hours, although no clashes occurred with Syrian troops.

Comes After Drone Strike Killed Six Soldiers

The latest assault followed an Israeli drone strike a day earlier that killed six Syrian soldiers near Kiswa. Damascus accused Israel of escalating efforts to expand its control in the region.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes as a “gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” citing that they breached the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian territory and expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights, including seizing parts of the demilitarised buffer zone.

On Monday, Syria said Israel deployed 60 soldiers to secure an area near Mount Hermon, close to the Lebanese border, a move Syrian officials call part of an “expansionist and partition plan.” (Inputs from Al Jazeera)

ALSO READ:  ‘Expansionist’ Plans: Syria Slams Israeli Incursions in Damascus Amid Threats of Regional War

