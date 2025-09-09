LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Orders Full Evacuation of Gaza City Ahead of Major Military Operation

The Israeli military has ordered the full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of a planned expanded offensive, warning residents to leave or face intense military action. Israel has destroyed dozens of high-rises used by Hamas, while mediation efforts seek a ceasefire amid fears of worsening humanitarian conditions.

Israel has ordered full evacuation of Gaza City before a major military push, raising fears of humanitarian crisis amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
Israel has ordered full evacuation of Gaza City before a major military push, raising fears of humanitarian crisis amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 9, 2025 11:57:38 IST

The Israeli military on Tuesday issued an urgent order calling for the full evacuation of Gaza City, warning residents to leave ahead of an intensified military operation in northern Gaza, The Associated Press reported. 

For the uninitiated, an estimated one million Palestinians live in Gaza City, but reports suggest that only a small number of residents have complied with the evacuation warnings so far. Many of them are reluctant to move as they fear that no area in Gaza is safe.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning, urging the native population to “take this opportunity and listen to me carefully: you have been warned – leave now!” Netanyahu said Israeli forces are assembling for a ground “maneuver” in the city, as reported by Reuters.

Destruction of High-Rise Buildings

Confirming that Israel has already demolished 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza, Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of using these towers for military purposes, including surveillance infrastructure. Israel plans to destroy at least 50 “towers of terror” as part of efforts to dismantle Hamas’s remaining strongholds, Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

The demolitions have raised alarm among civilians, with multiple residential buildings heavily damaged or destroyed in recent days.

The Humanitarian Situation and International Concerns

The military escalation threatens to worsen the war-ravaged territory’s already dire humanitarian situation, with the United Nations and international agencies warning that Israel’s push to take control of Gaza City could deepen the humanitarian crisis for the enclave’s 2.2 million residents, many of whom are already displaced and facing shortages of food, water and medical supplies among other things.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza has reported over 62,000 Palestinians killed since the conflict erupted in October 2023. The military offensive follows a Hamas attack on October 7 that reportedly killed around 1,200 Israelis and resulted in 251 hostages being taken to Gaza, with Israel estimating that 20 of those still remain alive.

Ceasefire Hopes and Diplomatic Efforts

Amid the intensifying violence, mediator Qatar has been pressing Hamas to respond positively to a US-proposed ceasefire-hostage deal. Hamas, for its part, has acknowledged receiving ideas from the American side and is reportedly discussing options with mediators.

Israel has also indicated openness to a ceasefire, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reportedly saying only recently that Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump.

However, Netanyahu insists that Israel must defeat Hamas, which has refused to disarm without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

