LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?

Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?

Israeli PM Netanyahu said Israel struck Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida, though Hamas has not confirmed his fate. The war, nearing two years, has killed over 63,000 Palestinians and many Hamas leaders. Israel recovered two hostages’ remains, declared Gaza City a combat zone, and civilians face hunger and devastation.

Since Israel declared war on Gaza, at least 63,459 Palestinians have been killed. (Image Credit - X/IsraeliPM)
Since Israel declared war on Gaza, at least 63,459 Palestinians have been killed. (Image Credit - X/IsraeliPM)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 31, 2025 18:25:35 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel had targeted Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

“We struck the Hamas spokesman, Abu Obeida, the mouthpiece of this criminal and murderous group,” Netanyahu told a government meeting. “I hope he is no longer alive, but Hamas has not confirmed anything yet.”

Abu Obeida has for years appeared in Hamas video statements, dressed in military clothes and covering his face with a red scarf.

Israel Believes Abu Obeida is Killed; Hamas Yet to React

For nearly two years, Gaza has faced heavy war. Israel has killed many senior Hamas leaders since the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which left 1,219 people dead, mostly civilians. The militants also took 251 hostages. Today, 47 remain in Gaza, but only about 20 are believed to still be alive.

In response, Israel launched a massive offensive that, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, has killed at least 63,459 Palestinians, most of them civilians. The United Nations treats these numbers as reliable.

Hamas has already lost top figures, including political chief Ismail Haniyeh, military commander Mohammed Deif, and Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, who Israel says planned the October 7 attack. On Sunday, Hamas also confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya’s brother and its presumed leader in Gaza, more than three months after Israel claimed to have killed him in an airstrike.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Gaza Amid Israel’s Blockade

Earlier, Israeli forces said they had recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss and the remains of another, still unidentified. Netanyahu’s office confirmed the recovery, though the army did not say where in Gaza they were found.

Israel has now declared Gaza City a dangerous combat zone as it begins the early stages of a new military offensive. The fighting has left destruction everywhere. Gaza’s Civil Defence reported that in the Zeitoun neighborhood alone, more than 1,500 homes have been destroyed since Israel’s ground assault began earlier this month. “No buildings are left standing,” it said.

Meanwhile, civilians are suffering badly. Hunger has hit the elderly especially hard. In Gaza’s nursing homes, caregivers say they have almost no food for their patients. Some elderly people are so weak they cannot move from their beds.

The war shows no signs of ending, as Israel pushes forward with its goal of eradicating Hamas while Gaza’s population faces daily loss and hardship.

Also Read: Weaponized Anti-Semitism’: Emmanuel Macron Slams Israel Amid Gaza Row – What He Really Said

Tags: Abu Obeidahamasisrael

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?
Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?
Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?
Israel Says Hamas Voice Silenced in Deadly Strike – But Is Abu Obeida Really Dead?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?