Home > World > Israel Strikes Hezbollah Infrastructure in Beirut: Explosions Rock Dahiyeh, Residents Evacuate Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Reports

Israel targets Hezbollah in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, while missile strikes hit Tehran; US-Qatar negotiate Ukrainian interceptor drones; Indian flights disrupted; residents and authorities brace amid escalating Middle East tensions and cross-border security threats.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 6, 2026 03:47:00 IST

The southern suburb of Dahiyeh in Became a strategic battleground when Israel began its targeted operations against Hezbollah facilities, forcing residents to leave their homes for protection. The air buzzed with tension as explosions echoed, sending shockwaves across the city and sparking fresh questions: How far will this escalation go? Who will be hit next?

Local residents face a battle against unpredictable circumstances, while international observers witness a practical demonstration of geopolitical dynamics unfolding over heavily populated areas. The area remains tense because every siren, explosion, and evacuation demonstrates how quickly peaceful conditions can transform into disorder.

US and Qatar in Talks With Kyiv for Interceptor Drones

  • Negotiations Underway: The US and Qatar are in discussions with Ukraine to acquire interceptor drones.

  • Purpose: The drones are intended to counter Iranian Shahed UAVs.

  • Focus Areas: Talks are concentrating on drone detection systems and technologies to disrupt UAV communication signals.

  • Government-Level Discussions: The negotiations involve government officials and not private companies.

Missile Attacks Reported in Tehran; Indian Aviation Closely Monitors Situation

The Israeli military ordered an evacuation of residents because missile strikes caused new explosions that shook eastern Tehran. The capital experienced multiple explosions, which created shockwaves that terrified residents, while officials worked to identify the affected areas and assess the destruction. The conflict escalation attracts attention from all of West Asia, while international observers monitor the situation because a single military strike can generate cross-border effects.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India currently monitors all aerial activities. The ongoing regional unrest has resulted in the cancellation of 281 domestic flights as of March 5, disrupting travel plans for passengers and airlines throughout the country. Authorities are working together with airlines to evaluate safety protocols while maintaining security in operational airspace during the unrest. Travelers should remain vigilant about flight information updates and prepare for upcoming developments, which show how remote conflicts can create immediate and widespread effects.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport…

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:47 AM IST
