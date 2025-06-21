Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Israel Strikes Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Destroys F-14 Jets As US B-2 Bombers Head To Guam

Israel Strikes Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Destroys F-14 Jets As US B-2 Bombers Head To Guam

Israel on Saturday launched a wave of airstrikes on Iranian military targets, including drone depots, air defenses, and missile infrastructure. Three F-14 fighter jets were destroyed in central Iran, as Israel aims to establish air superiority and stall Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, US B-2 stealth bombers were seen heading toward Guam, as President Trump weighs military options in the region.

Israel strikes Iran, destroying F-14 jets and missile sites.
Israel strikes Iran, destroying F-14 jets and missile sites as US B-2 bombers head to Guam. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 02:32:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Israeli military on Saturday said it carried out a series of strikes on Iranian military targets across the country, escalating tensions in the region.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes hit drone storage facilities and a weapons site in the area of Bandar Abbas, a strategic location in southwestern Iran.

F-14 Jets Destroyed

In another operation earlier the same day, the Israeli Air Force targeted and destroyed three Iranian F-14 fighter jets. 

The IDF said the jets were parked at a military air base in central Iran, describing the location as the “heart of Iran.” The military also released black-and-white thermal video footage that appeared to show the jets being destroyed on the ground.

Iran’s fleet of F-14 Tomcats, originally purchased from the United States before the 1979 revolution, remains the only operational fleet of the aircraft in the world. The US retired its F-14s in 2006.

Also Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Names 3 Secret Successors: Is His Powerful Son On The List?

Air Defense Systems, Missile Infrastructure Hit Besides F-14 Jets

In addition to airstrikes on fighter jets and drone infrastructure, Israeli forces also struck radar detection systems and air defense batteries in western Iran. IDF spokesperson Ephraim Defrin said the attacks were “part of a broader effort to achieve aerial superiority throughout Iranian airspace.”

“This air superiority has enabled us to strike missile command centers, [drone] infrastructure, and to destroy military storage facilities and launch tunnels for rockets and missiles, as well as close the loop on launchers that had fired at Israeli territory,” Defrin said during a Saturday evening news conference.

Strikes To Delay Iran’s Nuclear Bomb Timeline: Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar claimed the strikes have set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions significantly.

“What we did until now was already very significant. I believe we, according to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for [Iran] to have [a] nuclear bomb,” Sa’ar said in an interview with Axel Springer media group, published Saturday.

He also emphasized the importance of recent Israeli operations that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian military officials since June 13.

“The fact that we killed a number of military officials is extremely important,” he said. “I don’t believe so much in diplomacy with Iran. All diplomatic efforts until now were not successful.”

US B-2 Bombers Relocated to Guam

Meanwhile, flight-tracking data reviewed by CNN showed multiple US B-2 stealth bombers taking off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night and heading west.

A U.S. defense official clarified that no formal order has been issued to launch any military operation involving the bombers. As of Saturday, the B-2s were flying over the Pacific Ocean and appeared to be en route to Guam, a key U.S. base in the Western Pacific.

President Donald Trump is reportedly still weighing military options regarding Iran.

Also Read: B-2 Bombers Deployed: Is US Preparing To Strike Iran’s Most Protected Nuclear Facility, Fordo?

Tags: bandar abbasf-14 jetsguamhome_hero_pos_8iran- israel war
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?