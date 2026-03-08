Israel Warns It Will Target Ali Khamenei’s Successor As Iran Secretly Finalises New Supreme Leader As Conflict In West Asia Deepens

Iran has picked a new supreme leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, but officials aren’t saying who it is yet.

Iran Chooses New Supreme Leader

Iranian state media said most members of the Assembly of Experts agreed on a candidate, and they’ve passed that decision on to the group’s leadership.

Ayatollah Amireza Hodayi confirmed this earlier, adding that the consensus decision is now in the leadership board’s hands.

Israel Warns It Will Target Khamenei’s Successor

Meanwhile, the Israeli military isn’t staying quiet. The IDF put out a blunt warning: they’ll go after anyone who takes Khamenei’s place or tries to appoint his successor.

Their statement made it clear: “The hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue any successor and anyone who seeks to appoint a successor.”

The Assembly of Experts is expected to meet in Qom to finalise the decision. The IDF warned that anyone planning to attend could be a target too. “This is a warning!” they added.

Oil depots targeted

On top of all this, several oil depots in Iran were hit by airstrikes, according to the Fars news agency and an Iranian oil company. The Sharan and Shar Rey facilities, both in different areas of Tehran, were among those struck.

Videos from the city captured huge fires, an orange sky at night, and thick black smoke rising over highways. Another depot was hit in nearby Karaj.

Iran’s National Oil Refining and Distribution Company said missiles hit several facilities in both Tehran and Alborz provinces. Firefighters are still working to get the blazes under control.

