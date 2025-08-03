Israeli Fire Kills 10 Aid-Seekers in Gaza as US Envoy Meets Hostages’ Families

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens remain injured after Israeli forces opened fire near two Gaza aid distribution points on Saturday, according to eyewitnesses and health officials, reported by AP.

Israeli Fire Occurred Day After U.S. Officials Toured GHF Site

The violence took place even as U.S. officials met with families of hostages still held in the war-torn region and praised the ongoing aid operations. The deadly incidents occurred near aid centres run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), where crowds of starving Palestinians had gathered in hopes of receiving food amid widespread famine.

Health officials reported another 19 individuals were shot to death near the Zikim crossing, where hundreds had assembled, desperate for supplies.

Fares Awad, head of Gaza’s ambulance and emergency services, confirmed the rising toll, saying, “Aid is not only insufficient — it’s being delivered into chaos”.

The shooting came a day after U.S. officials toured a GHF site, with the U.S. ambassador describing the effort as “an incredible feat.” But Palestinian witnesses and aid workers on the ground paint a far grimmer picture.

“It’s the same daily episode,” said Yahia Youssef, who helped evacuate three wounded people near the northernmost GHF site, close to the Netzarim corridor. He and other health workers said at least eight were killed there. The Israeli military claimed it had fired warning shots at crowds approaching its forces.

In the southern city of Rafah, at least two more civilians were reported killed in the Shakoush area, not far from another GHF site. Witnesses, including Mohamed Abu Taha, said Israeli troops fired into the crowds, hitting several people, including a woman.

The Gaza health ministry said seven people, including a child, died from malnutrition-related causes in the past 24 hours alone. The United Nations and humanitarian partners continue to warn of a “worst-case scenario of famine”, saying only a fraction of the needed aid is making it through Israeli checkpoints. The UN estimates 500–600 trucks per day are needed; far fewer are getting in. (With AP Inputs)

