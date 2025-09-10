Is Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump Divorcing Jared Kushner? Her Beach Bikini Pics With Gisele Bündchen And Karlie Kloss Spark Speculation

Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying a sunny day on a yacht in Miami with friends, including supermodel Gisele Bündchen and model Karlie Kloss, on September 7. Photographers captured the former White House adviser during the outing while her family attended the US Open in New York alongside Donald Trump.

Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, also joined the beach outing, along with another friend. Notably absent from the day of sun and sailing was Ivanka’s husband of 15 years, Jared Kushner. Kloss was present with her husband, Joshua Kushner, who is Jared’s brother.

Social Media Asks If Ivanka Trump Is Divorcing Jared Kushner

Photos of Ivanka in a black bikini surfaced online, coinciding with speculation about potential strains in her marriage to Kushner just a month before their anniversary. Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, accompanied her to New York for the final men’s match at the US Open.

The male presence during the Miami outing was Bündchen’s new partner, Joaquim Valente. Observers noted Bündchen’s personal rebound after her 13-year marriage, suggesting that Ivanka’s own romantic life could become a topic of public interest. One onlooker commented on Ivanka’s figure, saying, “Jared doesn’t know what to do with that!”

Ivanka Trump Criticized For Socializing With Karlie Kloss

While some viewers admired Ivanka’s appearance, others criticized her for socializing with Kloss, who has maintained a relatively private life with her billionaire husband for nearly a decade.

One observer remarked, “Have you ever noticed that single/divorced women love to whisper in the ear of their happily married female friends on how they could do so much better than their current husband. Misery loves company.”

Another commentator focused on Ivanka’s online presence, noting, “Yep it’s all marketing strategy. Look for the marriage opt-out soon. She’s spending more time on social media (advertising campaign), so there’s a divorce coming soon. It’s all brand management on her part.”

Past Connections Between Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady

In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kushner mentioned that Trump claimed the former New England Patriots quarterback had shown interest in Ivanka. Brady publicly denied this story in 2020 on The Howard Stern Show, stating, “No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that… I married the woman of my dreams.” Brady and Bündchen divorced two years later.

Speculation about Ivanka and Kushner’s relationship first arose in March, when it became public that Joaquim Valente’s brother, Gui Valente, works at the jiu-jitsu studio where Ivanka, Bündchen, and their children have trained for years.

Also Read: Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted “F–k You, Trump” In Washington