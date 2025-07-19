LIVE TV
Why Is Japan Moving Fukushima Radioactive Soil To The Prime Minister's Office?

Japan has taken a bold step to calm public concerns over radioactive waste by transporting bags of mildly radioactive soil from Fukushima to the Prime Minister's office. The soil, removed as part of a massive decontamination effort after the 2011 nuclear disaster, will reportedly be used in flower beds. Officials say the move is meant to demonstrate that the reused soil poses no significant health risk.

Japan moves Fukushima soil to PM's office to show it's safe for reuse after 2011 disaster; plan faces public resistance. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 13:12:33 IST

Japan is taking an innivative path to allay the fears of public concerns over radioactive waste as authorties on Saturday transported dozens of bags of mildly radioactive soil from near the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant  to the Japanese Prime Minister’s office.

Fukushima Radioactive Soil 

Japan has earlier launched an extensive decontamination exercise following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered a major nuclear disaste. 

Japan has been ever since removng a layer of contaminated soil from large areas of Fukushima Prefecture to lower radiation levels. Around 14 million cubic metres of soil have been transported and stored at temporary facilities near the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Reusing Fukushima Radioactive Soil

The Japanese government has set a deadline of 2045 to transfer the stored soil to other locations across the country. However, the plan has met resistance, as few communities are willing to accept the radioactive earth.

According to the environment ministry, most of the stored soil contains low levels of radiation, equivalent to or even less than the exposure from a single X-ray per year for someone standing directly on or working with the soil.

In an effort to demonstrate that the soil poses no significant danger, the government has decided to reuse some of it.

Fukushima Radioactive Soil Delivered to Prime Minister’s Office

On Saturday, workers unloaded bags of the Fukushima soil from a truck and placed them in the front yard of the Prime Minister’s office in central Tokyo. According to earlier reports, the soil will be used in flower beds.

The environment ministry said the contaminated earth will be covered with a layer of ordinary soil about 20 centimetres, or eight inches, deep.

Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

In March 11, 2011, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s eastern coast leadinng to Fakushima nuclear disaster. The quake still is one of the strongest disasters that hit the country.

According to the reports, the 2011 quake was so strong that it shifted the Earth off its axis. The disater set off tsunami that inturn swept over Japan’s main island of Honshu. Over 18,000 people were killed in one of the world’s biggest natural disaster while the entire coastal town was destroyed.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant beared the major brunt of the tsunami  flooding the reactors leading to one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. In the aftermath, Japan set an exclusion zone that expanded as radiation leaked from the plant. Ove 150,000 people were evacuated from around the nuclear town.

