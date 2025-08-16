LIVE TV
Home > World > Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: ‘Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…’

Japanese PM's solidarity came after flashfloods triggered by a massive cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Japan PM on flooding in northern part of India
Japan PM on flooding in northern part of India

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 13:54:09 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He said in a post on X, “I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India. On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Japanese PM’s solidarity came after flashfloods triggered by a massive cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Meawhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday met with the families affected by the flash flood due to a cloud burst in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district.

CM Abdullah also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and received a detailed briefing from Army personnel. He used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families.

The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration, is carrying out rescue operations in the village.

The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction on Thursday, killing at least 60 people.

Earlier, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by natural disasters across the country.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: japanShigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: 'Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…'

