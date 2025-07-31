Jess Glynne Condemns White House for Using Her Song in Deportation Video

British pop star Jess Glynne has spoken out after her hit song “Hold My Hand” was used in a controversial White House video promoting U.S. immigration enforcement. The now-viral post, shared on the official White House X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, featured footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights, paired with a popular audio from a Jet2 Holidays ad campaign that includes Glynne’s track and the line, “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday.”

Jess Glynne and Zoe Lister Speak Out Against Misuse of Their Work

The video caption read: “When ICE books you a one‑way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” sparking immediate backlash across social media.

Glynne took to her Instagram Stories to express her disapproval, writing: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.” She emphasized that the association of her song with a political agenda, particularly one involving forced deportations, went against everything she stands for as an artist.

Voice actress Zoe Lister, who voiced the original Jet2 line in the ads, also criticized the repurposing of her voice in the government’s messaging. “This is not what I lent my voice for,” she said in a post, calling the use “creepy” and “morally wrong.”

Viral Jet2 Meme Sound Repurposed in Controversial Government Video

The Jet2 meme sound, originally intended to promote leisure travel, went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Over a million videos have used the sound to parody humorous vacation mishaps a stark contrast to its sudden appearance in a government-led immigration post.

So far, the White House hasn’t responded to the growing criticism over their recent video using Jess Glynne’s song in connection with ICE deportations. Fans and the artists involved have been quick to voice their disappointment. Jess Glynne made it clear that her music is all about love and positivity, and she was deeply upset to see it linked to such a harsh political message. Zoe Lister, the voice behind the original Jet2 ad, also spoke out, saying she never intended for her voice to be used in this way. The silence from the White House leaves many wondering if they’ll address these concerns.

