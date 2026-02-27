LIVE TV
Jmail Drops Shocking New Howard Lutnick-Epstein Image – Did The DOJ Try To Delete It? What We Know So Far

Even the public documents already reported that Howard Lutnick had been to Little St. James with his family and personnel and that it was a picnic.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 05:42:41 IST

The photo that emerged online of Howard Lutnick walking behind Jeffrey Epstein on Little St. James Island has shown up as a new photo after it was found by the independent tech workers in a downloaded cache of the Epstein Files.

The picture, which is based on the project called jmail, is not featured on the official release of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), potential indicating that it was blocked momentarily beforehand. The image was found by Jmail, the email archiving tool invented by two tech employees who stored the emails and attachments left by Epstein and the image was in the file named EFTA01230639. One of the DOJ officials confirmed that the photo was in a group of photos that were flagged as nude and being redacted, but it did not delete any files.

The image casts doubt on some of the previous words of Lutnick concerning Epstein. Lutnick has earlier said that he ended his relationship with Epstein after one visit in 2005, but the DOJ documents show that he continued to communicate with Epstein by email, arranging lunches, calling and even visiting his island in 2012. Even the public documents already reported that Lutnick had been to Little St. James with his family and personnel and that it was a picnic. The newly emerged photograph further complicates his already recorded relations with Epstein and makes people question his trustworthiness and the accuracy of the words he has said in public.

Politico reports indicate that Lutnick was believed to have caused strife inside the Trump administration with employees needing his personal permission to communicate with other agencies and conflicts being reported to increase during meetings. Although President Trump is reportedly addressing Lutnick about his management style, there is no official statement made concerning the image of Epstein or the behavior of Lutnick. According to the DOJ, all the files that have been redacted will be transferred to the public after the redactions have been finished, and the photo that was found will also be publicized.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:42 AM IST
QUICK LINKS