John Bolton Breaks Silence After FBI Raid, Drops A Big Warning Involving India

John Bolton Breaks Silence After FBI Raid, Drops A Big Warning Involving India

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has broken his silence after the FBI raid, blasting Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy as incoherent and damaging to global diplomacy.

John Bolton slams Trump’s Ukraine policy after FBI raid, warning of collapsing diplomacy and strained India-US ties. Photo/John Bolton PAC.
John Bolton slams Trump’s Ukraine policy after FBI raid, warning of collapsing diplomacy and strained India-US ties. Photo/John Bolton PAC.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 26, 2025 19:49:13 IST

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has spoken publicly for the first time since the FBI raided his Washington, D.C.-area home and office on Friday. Taking to social media on Monday, Bolton strongly criticized both the raid and President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, particularly on Ukraine.

John Bolton on Trump’s Ukraine Policy

In a post on X Tuesday morning, Bolton drew a direct connection between the raid and what he described as the administration’s incoherent strategy.

“Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy today is no more coherent than it was last Friday when his administration executed search warrants against my home and office,” he wrote. “Collapsing in confusion and haste, Trump’s negotiations may be in their last throes, along with his Nobel Peace Prize campaign.”

His remarks accompanied a link to an opinion piece he authored in the Washington Examiner, published on Monday, where he further detailed his criticism of Trump’s approach to Ukraine.

 John Bolton Compares Donald Trump to Richard Nixon

In the article, Bolton argued that the administration was attempting to conceal its lack of direction behind public relations efforts.

“The administration has tried to camouflage its disarray behind social media posts, such as Trump comparing his finger-pointing at Russian President Vladimir Putin to then-Vice President Richard Nixon during the famous kitchen debate with Nikita Khrushchev,” Bolton wrote. “Why Trump wants to be compared to the only president who resigned in disgrace is unclear.”

On India-US Relations, John Bolton Makes Charged Remarks

Bolton continued his criticism in another post on X roughly 20 minutes after the first, highlighting the wider diplomatic consequences.

He said that “bilateral relationships have suffered considerable damage because of the fallout from the administration’s failing diplomacy.”

Turning specifically to U.S.-India ties, Bolton added, “the longer India hangs out to dry, the worse the New Delhi-Washington relationship gets.”

