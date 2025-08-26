LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Speaking from the Oval Office during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said the change could be announced within weeks.

Donald Trump. (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 26, 2025 13:55:35 IST

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants to rename the Department of Defence and bring back its old title, the Department of War. Trump said that the earlier name “had a stronger sound” and better reflected America’s military power.

Speaking from the Oval Office during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said the change could be announced within weeks. He also suggested that Congress may not even need to approve it. “We’re just going to do it,” he told reporters.

“When we won World War I and World War II, it was called the Department of War. And to me, that’s really what it is,” Trump said. He added that the current name, created in 1947 under President Harry Truman, came at a time of “political correctness.”

The War Department was first established in 1789 and oversaw the US military for more than 150 years. It was replaced by the Department of Defence as part of a major postwar restructuring.

Trump was joined at the press event by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has spoken about restoring a “warrior ethos” at the Pentagon. Trump said he dislikes the current name because it sounds weak. “What are we ‘defence,’ why are we ‘defence’? It used to be called the Department of War and it had a stronger sound,” he said.

Critics argue the change would be largely symbolic, but Trump dismissed that view. “I don’t want to be defence only,” he said. “We want offence too.”

Trump has hinted at this idea before. At a NATO summit in June, he even referred to Hegseth as his “Secretary of War.” He pointed to the old War Department building next to the White House as proof that the title once carried strength and pride.

ALSO READ: Trump Tower in North Korea? South Korean President’s Oval Office Banter Goes Viral

Tags: Department of DefenceDepartment of Wardonald trumppentagon

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason
Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason
Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason
Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?