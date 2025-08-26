Why Did Donald Trump Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook? Know What Exactly Happened

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage loan improprieties, a move that could trigger a major legal and political battle. The decision marks the first time a president has tried to remove a sitting Fed governor.

In a letter, Trump accused Cook of “deceitful and criminal conduct in a financial matter,” claiming she misrepresented two homes in Michigan and Georgia as her primary residence when applying for mortgages in 2021. Cook denied wrongdoing and said she would not be “bullied” into resigning. She promised to provide accurate information to answer questions about her finances.

The Federal Reserve Act allows governors to be removed “for cause,” but experts say the standard has never been tested in court. Legal scholars argue the loans were public record when Cook was vetted and confirmed by the Senate. Peter Conti-Brown of the University of Pennsylvania said using past transactions to justify removal is “incongruous with the entire concept” of the law.

Cook’s term runs until 2038, and she is the first African-American woman to serve on the Fed’s board. If her removal stands, Trump would gain another chance to reshape the seven-member board, having already nominated several allies.

The move rattled financial markets. Yields on short-term US Treasury notes fell, reflecting bets on lower interest rates, while longer-term yields rose on inflation fears. Analysts warned that political interference could undermine the Fed’s independence and credibility in managing inflation.

The Federal Reserve has not commented. The next policy meeting is scheduled for September 16-17, where uncertainty over Cook’s status could overshadow economic discussions.

ALSO READ: US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!