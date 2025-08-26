LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!

US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!

During a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, US President Donald Trump said the US will maintain a “great relationship” with China but will not take actions that could destroy it. He recently extended suspension of certain tariffs on Chinese imports until November 10, 2025.

Donald Trump said the Washington will have a great relationship with Beijing amid claims that he could 'destroy China. (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump said the Washington will have a great relationship with Beijing amid claims that he could 'destroy China. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 26, 2025 06:19:29 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time), during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, said the United States will maintain a “great relationship” with China but insisted he would not take actions that could destroy the country.

“We are going to have a great relationship with China…They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don’t want to play those cards. If I play those cards, that would destroy China. I am not going to play those cards,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Pledges Robust US-China Ties Despite Threats

Earlier this month, he signed an executive order “further modifying reciprocal tariff rates to reflect ongoing discussions with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).” Citing authority under the Constitution and several US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, Trump said the measure was necessary due to continuing talks with China to address “the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns.”

Earlier, Trump had declared that “conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits… constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” imposing certain ad valorem duties. 

According to the new order, “the PRC continues to take significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements and addressing the concerns of the United States relating to economic and national security matters.” Based on recommendations from senior officials, Trump determined “that it is necessary and appropriate to continue the suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14298 until 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 10, 2025.”

U.S. Suspends Tariff Amid Ongoing Trade Talks With China

The Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative, “in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, the Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, the Chair of the United States International Trade Commission, and the Postmaster General,” have been directed to take all necessary actions to implement the order.

Trump further noted that the measure “shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations” and clarified it “is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit… enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States.” (ANI)

Also Read: Federal Funding at Stake? Donald Trump Targets Cashless Bail and Flag Desecration in New Orders

Tags: chinadonald trumpsouth koreaus

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!
US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!
US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!
US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Threatens He Could “Destroy China” If Provoked!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?