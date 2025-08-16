John Bolton Issues Big Statement After Alaska Summit: ‘Trump Did Not Lose, Putin Clearly Won’

Ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton has recently made a big comment and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “clearly won” and that US President Donald Trump “didn’t lose” during the negotiations over the Ukraine war.

“I think Trump did not lose, but Putin clearly won. Trump didn’t come away with anything, except more meetings. Putin has, I think, gone a long way to reestablishing the relationship, which I always believed was his key goal,” Bolton told CNN in an interview.

“He has escaped sanctions and he is not facing a ceasefire. The next meeting is not set. Zelensky was not told any of this before this press conference,” he added.

Bolton also said, “It’s far from over, but I would say Putin achieved most of what he wanted. Trump achieved very little.”

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

