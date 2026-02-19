LIVE TV
Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 16, Including 7 Children; Building Collapses In Soldier Bazaar

At least 16 people, including women and seven children, were killed after a gas cylinder explosion caused a three-storey residential building to collapse in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi. More than 14 people were injured and taken to hospital.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 19, 2026 19:50:27 IST

At least 16 people, including women and children, were killed after a gas cylinder explosion caused a residential building to collapse in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, police and rescue officials said. More than 14 people were injured and taken to the hospital. 

According to reports, the blast happened on the first floor of a three-storey building in Soldier Bazaar, a crowded residential neighbourhood in the eastern part of Karachi. The force of the explosion was so strong that part of the building came down on top of residents and neighbours. Police and rescuers said they were still investigating what triggered the explosion, but a gas cylinder blast is believed to be the cause.

Reports say that Police official Summaiya Syed said that seven children were among those killed, including a two-year-old child. Officials have not yet released the names of all the victims. Emergency workers who pulled more than a dozen injured people from the rubble warned that there might still be others trapped underneath. Rescue teams worked through the debris with heavy equipment and ladders to reach survivors.

Nearby residents said the explosion shook nearby houses and sent shock through their community. As per reports, one neighbour said, “We heard a big bang, then dust everywhere and screams.” Many people gathered at the scene, watching rescue workers try to clear concrete slabs and broken walls.

This tragedy comes only weeks after a massive fire at a Karachi shopping mall killed more than 70 people, raising concerns about safety standards in the city. Authorities have said they will investigate whether safety rules were followed in the collapsed building and look into how the gas cylinder could have exploded.

Police have cordoned off the area and are interviewing witnesses. Doctors said the injured are stable, but some remain in serious condition. Officials have appealed to residents to stay calm and cooperate with investigators.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 7:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS